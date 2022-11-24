Read full article on original website
Booker scores 44; Brown says Kings ‘don’t know how to do it yet’ following loss to Suns
The Kings hung with the Suns, but Devin Booker’s 44 points and a down game from De’Aaron Fox led to Sacramento’s third consecutive loss.
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
Washington 77, Seattle 66
SEATTLE (5-1) Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Rajkovic 4-10 0-0 10, Udenyi 0-5 0-0 0, Schumacher 5-13 4-4 15, Tyson 7-18 0-0 18, Grigsby 4-12 0-0 10, Reiley 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-4 0-0 0, Penn 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 24-73 8-8 66. WASHINGTON (6-1) Brooks 6-14...
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 120
PHOENIX (122) Bridges 6-14 0-1 13, Craig 5-10 0-0 11, Ayton 8-10 1-2 17, Booker 17-28 9-9 44, Payne 2-10 0-0 5, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 6-11 0-0 15, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Landale 0-0 2-2 2, Shamet 2-5 0-0 6, Washington Jr. 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 50-94 12-14 122.
Denver 129, Houston 113
HOUSTON (113) E.Gordon 4-10 0-0 11, Smith Jr. 3-4 0-0 9, Sengun 7-14 4-5 18, Ja.Green 5-15 6-8 17, K.Porter Jr. 4-9 0-0 12, Eason 2-6 1-2 6, Garuba 2-2 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-9 3-5 15, Fernando 2-2 0-0 4, Marjanovic 1-3 1-1 3, Christopher 1-2 2-2 4, Mathews 1-6 0-0 3, Nix 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 39-85 19-25 113.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim...
H.S. Basketball: Royals front and center at Coaches vs. Cancer event
SCRANTON – Five days before they play their first game of the upcoming season and more than eight months since they were the last Distri
Embiid returns from injury, powers 76ers past Hawks 104-101
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won one for the 76ers in 60 seconds. Embiid scored seven of his 30 points in the final minute, including go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left, and led Philadelphia past the Atlanta Hawks 104-101 in his return from a sprained left foot on Monday night.
Chicago 114, Utah 107
Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
NJ sports round-up: Nevada, Colo-NESCO drop season openers in girls basketball
The Nevada and Colo-NESCO girls basketball teams both ended up on the short end of the stick in their season openers and the Nevada girls wrestling team crowned four champions at the Nevada Scramble. The Nevada girls basketball team couldn't shake a poor second quarter in a 51-37 loss at Boone Nov. 22. ...
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
MINNESOTA (127) Edwards 9-19 10-11 29, Towns 2-6 4-6 8, Gobert 7-7 5-5 19, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 6-15 4-4 17, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Reid 2-6 1-2 6, Knight 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 3-6 1-2 8, Forbes 1-4 2-2 5, Moore Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Nowell 9-13 3-4 23. Totals 42-84 36-42 127.
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102
Percentages: FG .475, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (G.Harris 4-6, Bol 3-6, F.Wagner 3-6, Banchero 1-1, Schofield 1-1, Houstan 1-3, K.Harris 0-2, M.Wagner 0-2, Hampton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bol 2, G.Harris 2, Schofield). Turnovers: 18 (Banchero 5, F.Wagner 4, G.Harris 3, Hampton...
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5
Buffalo2120—5 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 9 (Kucherov, Hagel), 7:54 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 3 (Stamkos), 16:48. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 14, 17:54. 4, Buffalo, Quinn 4 (Power, Peterka), 18:53. Second Period_5, Buffalo, Jost 1 (Okposo, Girgensons), 9:07. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 16:26 (pp). Third Period_7,...
Falcons not as fortunate in one-possession games this season
ATLANTA (AP) — In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 and still in the hunt for the NFC South title. The reality is they could be so much better if they weren’t 4-5 in one-possession games. They were 7-2 in such...
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88
CLEVELAND (88) Okoro 1-11 0-0 2, Wade 3-10 0-0 8, E.Mobley 7-14 4-6 18, Garland 7-11 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-11 1-1 8, I.Mobley 1-2 0-0 2, Osman 4-12 0-0 9, Lopez 3-6 3-3 9, LeVert 2-9 3-4 8, Neto 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-90 13-16 88. TORONTO (100) Hernangomez 2-3...
Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58
PITTSBURGH (5-3) Hugley 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 5-11 4-5 14, Cummings 6-8 2-2 17, Elliott 5-8 5-5 18, Hinson 5-9 8-11 22, Sibande 3-7 2-2 11, Federiko 1-1 0-2 2, J.Diaz Graham 0-3 0-0 0, G.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Santos 1-5 0-0 3, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Fisch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 21-27 87.
Vegas 3, Columbus 2
Columbus0110—2 Vegas won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 6 (McNabb, Marchessault), 15:59. 2, Vegas, Carrier 8 (Whitecloud), 16:55. Second Period_3, Columbus, Gaudreau 8 (Gavrikov, Nyquist), 13:50. Third Period_4, Columbus, Jenner 9 (Gaudreau, Nyquist), 12:11. Overtime_None. Shootout_Vegas 2 (Roy NG, Marchessault G, Theodore NG, Stone NG, Kessel NG, Cotter...
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59
Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101
OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 6-13 0-0 14, Pokusevski 4-10 0-0 11, Robinson-Earl 4-11 0-0 10, Giddey 3-9 1-1 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-21 16-18 31, Bazley 0-2 2-2 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 3-6 2-2 8, K.Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Mann 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 34-92 21-23 101. NEW ORLEANS (105)
