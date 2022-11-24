ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60

Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
AMES, IA
Porterville Recorder

BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

UTSA 68, Incarnate Word 62

INCARNATE WORD (4-4) Dennis 10-19 2-2 22, Griscti 0-3 0-0 0, Cisse 6-14 3-3 19, Miller 2-9 0-0 5, Swaby 4-7 0-0 8, Cruz 2-6 2-2 6, Morgan 0-4 1-2 1, Payne 0-2 1-1 1. Totals 24-64 9-10 62. UTSA (5-3) Germany 6-14 3-4 15, Addo-Ankrah 2-6 2-2 7, Buggs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

GRAMBLING STATE 73, DARTMOUTH 49

Percentages: FG .347, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Haskins 2-6, Williams 1-2, Krystkowiak 1-3, Blaufeld 1-5, Cornish 1-5, Munro 0-1, McRae 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun, Blaufeld, Cornish, Haskins, Krystkowiak, Munro, Ogbu). Turnovers: 19 (Cornish 5, Haskins 3, Myrthil...
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54

OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

BRYANT 98, FRAMINGHAM STATE 44

Percentages: FG .250, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Erold 1-2, Nyantenji 1-2, Charles 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Woods 0-2, Goines 0-3, Thompson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goines). Turnovers: 18 (Goines 8, Okafor 3, Carroll, Charles, Dumay, Muhammad, Nyantenji, Saunders, Thompson). Steals: 6...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Porterville Recorder

Washington 142, Minnesota 127

MINNESOTA (127) Edwards 9-19 10-11 29, Towns 2-6 4-6 8, Gobert 7-7 5-5 19, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 6-15 4-4 17, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Reid 2-6 1-2 6, Knight 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 3-6 1-2 8, Forbes 1-4 2-2 5, Moore Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Nowell 9-13 3-4 23. Totals 42-84 36-42 127.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59

Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Porterville Recorder

Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71

OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Grant Fuhr wins his 300th game

1890 — Navy beats Army 24-0 in the first matchup of this historic series. 1934 — The Detroit Lions play their first traditional Thanksgiving Day home game and lose to the Chicago Bears 19-16 in front of 26,000. CBS Radio does the first national broadcast of an NFL game.
MARYLAND STATE
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101

Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Marist 52, Columbia 39

COLUMBIA (2-7) Bedri 0-4 3-6 3, Odunowo 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 1-9 4-4 6, Brown 3-10 0-0 7, De La Rosa 5-9 0-0 14, McLean 3-9 1-2 7, Noland 1-4 0-0 2, Stankard 0-2 0-0 0, J.Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Yurasits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-52 8-12 39.
COLUMBIA, CA
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy