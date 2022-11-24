Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Porterville Recorder
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
Porterville Recorder
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
Porterville Recorder
TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
Porterville Recorder
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
Porterville Recorder
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.
Porterville Recorder
UTSA 68, Incarnate Word 62
INCARNATE WORD (4-4) Dennis 10-19 2-2 22, Griscti 0-3 0-0 0, Cisse 6-14 3-3 19, Miller 2-9 0-0 5, Swaby 4-7 0-0 8, Cruz 2-6 2-2 6, Morgan 0-4 1-2 1, Payne 0-2 1-1 1. Totals 24-64 9-10 62. UTSA (5-3) Germany 6-14 3-4 15, Addo-Ankrah 2-6 2-2 7, Buggs...
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 73, DARTMOUTH 49
Percentages: FG .347, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Haskins 2-6, Williams 1-2, Krystkowiak 1-3, Blaufeld 1-5, Cornish 1-5, Munro 0-1, McRae 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun, Blaufeld, Cornish, Haskins, Krystkowiak, Munro, Ogbu). Turnovers: 19 (Cornish 5, Haskins 3, Myrthil...
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Championship, Donovan Edwards, JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum
Michigan is 12-0 after beating up on Ohio State and will now take on Purdue in the Big Ten title game.
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
Porterville Recorder
BRYANT 98, FRAMINGHAM STATE 44
Percentages: FG .250, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Erold 1-2, Nyantenji 1-2, Charles 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Woods 0-2, Goines 0-3, Thompson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goines). Turnovers: 18 (Goines 8, Okafor 3, Carroll, Charles, Dumay, Muhammad, Nyantenji, Saunders, Thompson). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
MINNESOTA (127) Edwards 9-19 10-11 29, Towns 2-6 4-6 8, Gobert 7-7 5-5 19, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 6-15 4-4 17, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Reid 2-6 1-2 6, Knight 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 3-6 1-2 8, Forbes 1-4 2-2 5, Moore Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Nowell 9-13 3-4 23. Totals 42-84 36-42 127.
Porterville Recorder
SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59
Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71
OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Grant Fuhr wins his 300th game
1890 — Navy beats Army 24-0 in the first matchup of this historic series. 1934 — The Detroit Lions play their first traditional Thanksgiving Day home game and lose to the Chicago Bears 19-16 in front of 26,000. CBS Radio does the first national broadcast of an NFL game.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Marist 52, Columbia 39
COLUMBIA (2-7) Bedri 0-4 3-6 3, Odunowo 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 1-9 4-4 6, Brown 3-10 0-0 7, De La Rosa 5-9 0-0 14, McLean 3-9 1-2 7, Noland 1-4 0-0 2, Stankard 0-2 0-0 0, J.Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Yurasits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-52 8-12 39.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
Porterville Recorder
