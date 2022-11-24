Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Services announced for longtime Bangor Superintendent
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community continues to mourn the death of its former school superintendent. Her obituary says Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning in Bangor after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Webb worked in education for four decades as both a teacher and administrator and...
wabi.tv
Downtown Bangor bookstore celebrates Cider Monday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’ve heard of Cyber Monday, but what about Cider Monday?. Shoppers at The Briar Patch were treated to free cider and cookies as they walked through the door Monday. It’s been their tradition on the Monday after Thanksgiving for a few years now. Owner...
wabi.tv
The Blaine House in Augusta receives official Christmas trees
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday. “I’m privileged and pleased to host these three beautiful balsam fir trees in the Blaine House for the next month or so,” Mills said. Two of the three, an eight foot and seven-foot...
wabi.tv
Volunteers in Newburgh help make ornaments, ship Christmas trees to military members
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Christmas tree farm in Newburgh helped provide a bit of home for soldiers this season. We were at Piper Mountain Monday morning as they were packing up the truck full of Trees for Troops. Each year, the program helps members of the military and their...
wabi.tv
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan shops small during Small Business Week
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - While it seems like everyone is shopping big here in Skowhegan, they’re going out of their way to shop small. Small Business Saturday kicked off Small Business Week and will run through Dec. 3. The week is put on by the organization Main Street Skowhegan...
wabi.tv
Pastries de’Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Don’t be fooled by the name, Pastries de’Amor is so much more than just a bakery. This Old Town eatery is defying all expectations in a newly relocated building on Main St. Besides their wide selections of savory and sweet foods, the eatery...
wabi.tv
Small Business Saturday celebrated in Downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well don’t hang up those shopping shoes just yet, because this Saturday is also known as Small Business Saturday. On the Saturday after Black Friday, local small businesses hold their own set of sales to celebrate the season. Downtown Bangor was no exception. The day...
wabi.tv
Operation Safe Delivery under way in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan residents may not have to worry about any porch pirates spoiling the holiday season. For the second straight year, the Skowhegan Police Department has launched Operation Safe Delivery. Up until Dec. 22, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the Skowhegan Police Department where...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Wilbur the Guinea Pig
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Wilbur, a Guinea Pig.
wabi.tv
Morita’s School of Dance holds craft fair to support students going to LA
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon-based Morita’s School of Dance held its first annual craft fair at their studio on Saturday. The fair featured around 15 vendors from the greater Hermon-Bangor area, offering a wide assortment of holiday gifts to choose from. Jewelry, handmade home decor, holiday wreaths, and personal accessories like drink tumblers are just some of the items that were on display. There was even a fun “fairy hair” station set up, who weaved shiny tinsel strands into people’s hair!
wabi.tv
3-goal second period gets Men’s Hockey back in the win column
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine took on American International College in a Saturday matinee at the Alfond as the Black Bears looked to snap their five-game losing streak. Maine took the lead just over 8 minutes into the first period with Nolan Renwick’s 3rd goal of the year. Julius...
wabi.tv
New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holiday week coming to a close, many of those who traveled for Thanksgiving, are now coming home. According to website Flight Aware, more than nine hundred flights in the United States are delayed as of Sunday morning. The Bangor International Airport is not currently...
wabi.tv
Penobscot Pioneers make statement with 12-0 debut win
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Merriam Webster defines a “Pioneer” as “a person or group that originates or helps open up a new line of thought, activity or method.”. It’s safe to say the Penobscot Pioneers local co-op girls hockey program are living up to the billing.
wabi.tv
USPS sets deadlines for Christmas delivery
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the holiday shopping season is in full swing, you’ve still got plenty of time to ship your cards and gifts for Christmas delivery. The United States Postal Service says the latest you can ship packages for expected delivery before Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 17 - that’s one full week before Christmas Eve.
wabi.tv
Husson adds two 1,000 point scorers to basketball history
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Justice Kendall and Bailey Donovan are the two latest Husson Eagles to reach the 1,000 point plateau. They accomplished the milestone within a week of each other earlier this month. The players said the feat is something they both are honored to have achieved thanks to...
wabi.tv
Bucksport teacher charged with assaulting student
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student. According to Bucksport Police, they got a call on November 21st about an alleged assault that occurred on October 20th between a teacher and a five-year-old male student. Police say after...
wabi.tv
Meet the Four-legged owners of Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - Christmas trees are leaving the field in droves at Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm much to the delight of the owners. But when you talk a walk around the field, you’ll learn very quickly that these aren’t your traditional owners. “Actually,...
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
Rain transitions to snow in in northern Maine tonight, staying rain south. Showers persist through the overnight hours drying out by tomorrow morning. Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine. Pastries de'Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location. New England...
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
Comments / 0