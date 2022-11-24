HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon-based Morita’s School of Dance held its first annual craft fair at their studio on Saturday. The fair featured around 15 vendors from the greater Hermon-Bangor area, offering a wide assortment of holiday gifts to choose from. Jewelry, handmade home decor, holiday wreaths, and personal accessories like drink tumblers are just some of the items that were on display. There was even a fun “fairy hair” station set up, who weaved shiny tinsel strands into people’s hair!

