Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71
OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59
Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
UTSA 68, Incarnate Word 62
INCARNATE WORD (4-4) Dennis 10-19 2-2 22, Griscti 0-3 0-0 0, Cisse 6-14 3-3 19, Miller 2-9 0-0 5, Swaby 4-7 0-0 8, Cruz 2-6 2-2 6, Morgan 0-4 1-2 1, Payne 0-2 1-1 1. Totals 24-64 9-10 62. UTSA (5-3) Germany 6-14 3-4 15, Addo-Ankrah 2-6 2-2 7, Buggs...
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Reid 1-3, Edwards 1-6, Russell 1-7, Towns 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, Minott, Russell). Turnovers: 18 (Edwards 7, Russell 3, Towns 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Nowell, Reid).
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88
CLEVELAND (88) Okoro 1-11 0-0 2, Wade 3-10 0-0 8, E.Mobley 7-14 4-6 18, Garland 7-11 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-11 1-1 8, I.Mobley 1-2 0-0 2, Osman 4-12 0-0 9, Lopez 3-6 3-3 9, LeVert 2-9 3-4 8, Neto 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-90 13-16 88. TORONTO (100) Hernangomez 2-3...
MARIST 52, COLUMBIA 39
Percentages: FG .250, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (De La Rosa 4-7, Brown 1-3, J.Cooper 0-1, Stankard 0-2, Thompson 0-3, McLean 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odunowo, Stankard). Turnovers: 16 (Bedri 4, Brown 3, Thompson 3, De La Rosa 2, McLean 2, Noland 2).
Bryant 98, Framingham St. 44
FRAMINGHAM ST. (0-1) Goines 3-12 3-5 9, Okafor 2-12 0-0 4, Dumay 0-0 0-0 0, Charles 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 2-7 6-9 10, Erold 1-4 0-0 3, Carroll 1-5 1-2 3, Saunders 2-7 0-0 4, Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Nyantenji 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Merizier 1-2 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Rauktis 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 10-16 44.
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, Williamson also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots against a collapsing defense aimed at turning him into a passer. “I thought he handled it well,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “You can see by his assist numbers. There were moments he knew he could get to the basket with his speed, but he trusted his teammates. We’re all super proud of him.” Williamson either scored or assisted on every point in an 11-4 New Orleans run in the third quarter that stretched the Pelicans’ lead to 75-62.
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Houston (23)(6-0)7822. 2. Texas (5)(5-0)7324. 3. Virginia (1)(5-0)7186. 4. Arizona(6-0)66212. 5....
Joel Embiid drops 30 points in return, keeps 76ers on roll
Joel Embiid hit the game-winning shot and made a game-saving steal for Philadelphia in his return Monday night from a foot sprain.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
