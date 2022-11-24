ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71

OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59

Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101

Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

UTSA 68, Incarnate Word 62

INCARNATE WORD (4-4) Dennis 10-19 2-2 22, Griscti 0-3 0-0 0, Cisse 6-14 3-3 19, Miller 2-9 0-0 5, Swaby 4-7 0-0 8, Cruz 2-6 2-2 6, Morgan 0-4 1-2 1, Payne 0-2 1-1 1. Totals 24-64 9-10 62. UTSA (5-3) Germany 6-14 3-4 15, Addo-Ankrah 2-6 2-2 7, Buggs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54

OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Washington 142, Minnesota 127

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Reid 1-3, Edwards 1-6, Russell 1-7, Towns 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, Minott, Russell). Turnovers: 18 (Edwards 7, Russell 3, Towns 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Nowell, Reid).
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
AMES, IA
Porterville Recorder

TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60

Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 100, Cleveland 88

CLEVELAND (88) Okoro 1-11 0-0 2, Wade 3-10 0-0 8, E.Mobley 7-14 4-6 18, Garland 7-11 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-11 1-1 8, I.Mobley 1-2 0-0 2, Osman 4-12 0-0 9, Lopez 3-6 3-3 9, LeVert 2-9 3-4 8, Neto 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-90 13-16 88. TORONTO (100) Hernangomez 2-3...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

MARIST 52, COLUMBIA 39

Percentages: FG .250, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (De La Rosa 4-7, Brown 1-3, J.Cooper 0-1, Stankard 0-2, Thompson 0-3, McLean 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odunowo, Stankard). Turnovers: 16 (Bedri 4, Brown 3, Thompson 3, De La Rosa 2, McLean 2, Noland 2).
COLUMBIA, CA
Porterville Recorder

Bryant 98, Framingham St. 44

FRAMINGHAM ST. (0-1) Goines 3-12 3-5 9, Okafor 2-12 0-0 4, Dumay 0-0 0-0 0, Charles 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 2-7 6-9 10, Erold 1-4 0-0 3, Carroll 1-5 1-2 3, Saunders 2-7 0-0 4, Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Nyantenji 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Merizier 1-2 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Rauktis 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 10-16 44.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Porterville Recorder

Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, Williamson also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots against a collapsing defense aimed at turning him into a passer. “I thought he handled it well,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “You can see by his assist numbers. There were moments he knew he could get to the basket with his speed, but he trusted his teammates. We’re all super proud of him.” Williamson either scored or assisted on every point in an 11-4 New Orleans run in the third quarter that stretched the Pelicans’ lead to 75-62.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Houston (23)(6-0)7822. 2. Texas (5)(5-0)7324. 3. Virginia (1)(5-0)7186. 4. Arizona(6-0)66212. 5....
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy