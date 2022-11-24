Read full article on original website
Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
Aggie Dining is preparing Thanksgiving meals for Brazos Valley residents in need
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — With Thanksgiving on the horizon, The Aggie Dining team is keeping Brazos Valley full for the holidays. Senior Executive Chef George Cherbel described what meals he'll be preparing for residents, saying "we're doing a full turkey dinner, the roasted turkey, all the fixings with mashed potatoes, the green bean casseroles, the pies, the whole complete meal."
Sam Houston Memorial Museum honors Alabama-Coushatta Tribe
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — November marked the start of Native American Heritage Month, and one Texas area is doing their part to keep an important piece of regional history alive and well. Often times, this month can become overshadowed by the holiday season. The Alabama Coushatta tribe has been a...
Brazos Valley Gives celebrates over $1 million in donations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brazos Valley Gives celebrated a record-breaking year at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in honor of the start of National Philanthropy week. On October 18, during its fourth annual Day of Giving, many across the Brazos Valley came together to raise more than $1 million...
Governor Greg Abbott's Small Business Series comes to Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is hosting his Small Business Series at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The Governor's Small Business Series...
Winter storms could cause Texas roadways to worsen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new insurance report showed that Texas is ranked 23rd when it comes to the worst pothole problems. An expert shared with KAGS that the sudden change in temperatures to wintery conditions is to blame. Research analyst Nick VinZant explained how icy roads and snow...
Texas woman speaks to Bryan leaders about gun bills before legislative session
BRYAN, Texas — Several bills have been pre-filed for the next legislative session that is set to start on Jan 10. Of the topics being discussed among Texas Lawmakers, Nicole Golden, the Executive Director for Texas Gun Sense, said that gun safety appears to be at the top of their topic discussions.
Over 21,000 visit the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas — The 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo brought in over 21,000 attendees for the two weekends of events at the Bryan County Expo Complex. The Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) named the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo the No. 4 Best CPRA Rodeo of the year.
Celebrate international diversity with Brazos Valley Worldfest in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Worldfest is showcasing a wide range of cultures through a ton of different events in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate international diversity by viewing cultural displays, performances and trying delicious food. Promoting and celebrating international diversity...
Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
Beto O'Rourke makes third appearance at Texas A&M University ahead of election day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beto O'Rourke has returned to Texas A&M University to speak to students at the Memorial Student Center on campus just one day before the midterm elections. The candidate for Texas Governor discussed his plans to unify the political parties on issues such as public school...
Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6
TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
Texas DPS launches campaign against Fentanyl crisis
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has implemented a plan to market Governor Greg Abbott's "One Pill Kills" campaign around the state and online. This campaign will feature signs and posters in and around over 350 Texas DPS offices as well as an informational webpage with a ton of resources regarding the anti-Fentanyl campaign.
