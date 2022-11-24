ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTSA 68, INCARNATE WORD 62

Percentages: FG .375, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Cisse 4-6, Miller 1-5, Swaby 0-1, Cruz 0-2, Griscti 0-2, Morgan 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Dennis, Griscti, Swaby). Turnovers: 7 (Cisse 2, Cruz, Dennis, Griscti, Payne, Swaby). Steals: 6 (Dennis 2, Cisse, Morgan,...
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71

OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
PORTLAND, OR
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
AMES, IA
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
CORVALLIS, OR
GRAMBLING STATE 73, DARTMOUTH 49

Percentages: FG .347, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Haskins 2-6, Williams 1-2, Krystkowiak 1-3, Blaufeld 1-5, Cornish 1-5, Munro 0-1, McRae 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun, Blaufeld, Cornish, Haskins, Krystkowiak, Munro, Ogbu). Turnovers: 19 (Cornish 5, Haskins 3, Myrthil...
GRAMBLING, LA
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60

Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54

OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
OMAHA, NE
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MARIST 52, COLUMBIA 39

Percentages: FG .250, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (De La Rosa 4-7, Brown 1-3, J.Cooper 0-1, Stankard 0-2, Thompson 0-3, McLean 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odunowo, Stankard). Turnovers: 16 (Bedri 4, Brown 3, Thompson 3, De La Rosa 2, McLean 2, Noland 2).
COLUMBIA, CA
Washington 142, Minnesota 127

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Reid 1-3, Edwards 1-6, Russell 1-7, Towns 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, Minott, Russell). Turnovers: 18 (Edwards 7, Russell 3, Towns 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Nowell, Reid).
MINNESOTA STATE
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88

CLEVELAND (88) Okoro 1-11 0-0 2, Wade 3-10 0-0 8, E.Mobley 7-14 4-6 18, Garland 7-11 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-11 1-1 8, I.Mobley 1-2 0-0 2, Osman 4-12 0-0 9, Lopez 3-6 3-3 9, LeVert 2-9 3-4 8, Neto 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-90 13-16 88. TORONTO (100) Hernangomez 2-3...
CLEVELAND, OH
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bryant 98, Framingham St. 44

FRAMINGHAM ST. (0-1) Goines 3-12 3-5 9, Okafor 2-12 0-0 4, Dumay 0-0 0-0 0, Charles 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 2-7 6-9 10, Erold 1-4 0-0 3, Carroll 1-5 1-2 3, Saunders 2-7 0-0 4, Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Nyantenji 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Merizier 1-2 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Rauktis 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 10-16 44.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Monday's Scores

Lou. Portland Christian, Ky. 49, Christian Academy 19. Traders Point Christian 37, Christel House Manual 20. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
OHIO STATE
Knights explode past Triton, advance to 3A East Regional finals

RED OAK – The Northern Nash High School football team is just one win away from advancing to the Class 3A state championship game for the first time in 20 years. Locked in a one-score contest at the end of the third quarter against Triton, the Knights exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter to break open a close game to defeat the Hawks 42-7 on Friday night in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 3A state playoffs. ...
BOURBON, IN
USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Houston (23)(6-0)7822. 2. Texas (5)(5-0)7324. 3. Virginia (1)(5-0)7186. 4. Arizona(6-0)66212. 5....
WISCONSIN STATE
Anaheim looks to stop road losing streak, visits Nashville

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Nashville Predators looking to break a three-game road slide. Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in home games. The...
ANAHEIM, CA

