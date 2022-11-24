Read full article on original website
The Top-Selling Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get on Cyber Monday
We've put out a lot of Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage here at IGN over the past week or so. We've also been tracking the sales data to see what the audience is most interested in. Below, you'll find the absolute most popular deals that are still available as the sun starts setting on Cyber Monday. If you're reading this article, at least some of these items will likely appeal to you.
The Best Black Friday Deal on the LG Evo C2 OLED TV Is Still Live for the Weekend
Amazon is still offering its Black Friday deals on the latest 2022 LG Evo C2 4K OLED TVs through the Black Friday weekend. OLED TVs offer the best image quality around, and the LG Evo C2 OLED TV is the most popular model. The C2 also makes for an exceptional gaming TV with plenty of future-proofed features. There are some noticeable improvements with the new C2 over last year's C1, enough that it is worth the price premium. That is even more the case right now when the cost between the two models is practically the same.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Bundle Is Now the Cyber Monday Bundle
Cyber Monday 2022 is live, and if you haven't yet gotten yourself the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal, time is running out. This year's Black Friday deal from Nintendo is on the Mario Kart 8 bundle once again. Nintendo Black Friday deals are starting to wind down, but the console deal is still live and in stock everywhere online, at least right now. This is basically perfect if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch to give as a gift this year, for a lot of reasons.
Cyber Monday 2022: The Best TV Deal Of Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is here, and if you're looking to upgrade your TV, look no further than Best Buy. Right now you can get $100 off their 65" TCL 4K QLED smart TV, bringing the price down from $599.99 to $499.99 and making it one of the best deals available this Cyber Monday.
Sonic Frontiers Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after Thanksgiving, when retailers roll out their online sales. It's basically an extension of Black Friday, and Black Friday 2022 was pretty great for deals, actually. The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers. Those Sonic Frontier deals have now extended into Cyber Monday.
Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale 2022 Is Live: Shop the Best Deals Today
Walmart offered a lot of terrific deals all last week. But now a whole new batch of items, from games and TVs to toys and electronics, has gone on sale. That’s because Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale is now live, dropping prices on lots of categories of items (you can see the full sale here). All those discounts can be a lot to take in, so we’ve whittled down all the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals into categories below.
Buy an Apple iPhone 14, Get a $300 Walmart Gift Card With This Cyber Monday Deal
One of the best Apple iPhone Black Friday deals have carried over for Cyber Monday. Purchase an AT&T or Verizon Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max and you'll receive a $300 Walmart eGift Card. If you can't take advantage of trade-in values or carrier transfer benefits, and you don't want to deal with an MVNO, then this is one of the best deals you'll find on the iPhone 14. There are no bill credits or year-long contracts to tie you down and you get the gift card very soon after your purchase. This year the Apple Store has absolutely no discounts on the iPhone 14, either.
Save $30 On Mysterium This Cyber Monday
Get your kids and friends into tabletop games with this classic one-versus-all mystery game. Mysterium is one of our favorite games for big groups because it's easy to learn and only lasts about 45 minutes. Get Mysterium for just $24.99 from Amazon today. Don't miss out on Amazon's massive buy...
Score an Apple Watch for Only $149 With This Cyber Monday Deal
You might not normally think of the Apple Watche as the smartwatch of choice for the budget conscious, but these Cyber Monday deals make that possible. Right now Walmart is offering the 1st gen Apple Watch SE for only $149.00 with free shipping. That's a very low price for a watch that's jam packed with useful features and superb build quality. If you want something more current, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also on sale for $349. This was the advertised price at Walmart on Black Friday, but it's sold out now. Fortunately, Amazon has price matched the deal for Cyber Monday.
Score an Xbox Series S for Under $200 With This Cyber Monday Deal
Cyber Monday deals have started, and with it the best deal we've seen yet on the Xbox Series S console. The Xbox Series S dropped to as low as $239.99 on Black Friday and we thought that was the best deal we were going to get. We were wrong. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Xbox Series S Holiday console for $239.99. However, if you enter the coupon code "XBOX" during checkout (it may be automatically applied when you click the link below), you'll also get a free $40 Amazon credit. Amazon credit is basically as good as cash, and that means you're effectively paying $199.99 for this current gen console.
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Grab an Xbox Series X Refrigerator for $55
Black Friday is gone, but Cyber Monday sales are still here. It's nice that there is so much time to save so much money on so many cool things, isn't it?. Speaking of cool things, you can keep all kinds of things cold in this Xbox Series X replica 8-can mini fridge. And you can also put it right next to your REAL Series X and see who gets confused when they try to play games or grab a drink in the middle of your next gaming session. The fridge is normally $99, but now you can bring it home for a cool $55. Not bad at all. For more sweet Walmart action, check out our deals round-up for Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
Cyber Monday Deal: Score The Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Cabinet for $299.99 Plus a $150 Dell Gift Card
For Cyber Monday, Dell is offering the absolute best deal we've seen on The Simpsons and Terminator 2 Arcade1Up video game cabinets as well as the Super PAC-MAN Arcade1Up counter-cade. The arcade cabinets are normally retail priced at $700 each, but for Cyber Monday Dell has them marked down to $299.99. If that was the deal right there, it'd already be good enough. However, Dell is stacking another $150 Dell eGift Card on top!
The Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset Is $99 for Cyber Monday
For Cyber Monday, both Amazon and Walmart are offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset for only $99.99. That's over 40% off the original $169.99 MSRP. This is a deal that we hadn't seen at all for Black Friday, but it's a very welcome one for anyone looking to replace or upgrade their current headset. That's because the Arctis 7+ is an easy contender for the best wireless PC gaming headset under $100.
These Black Friday Deals on 2TB PS5 SSD Upgrades Are Worth Buying
Black Friday might have come and gone, but these deals on PS5 compatible solid state drives (SSDs) are still available through the weekend and possibly until Cyber Monday. You can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive. High-speed SSDs have gone down in price significantly this year, and that makes Black Friday 2022 a perfect opportunity to finally score some excellent deals on bigger 2TB storage modules for your new PS5 gaming console.
The 65" Sony A80J 4K OLED TV Just Dropped to $1298 for Cyber Monday
Could this possibly be the best high-end Cyber Monday TV deal of the year? Right now Walmart has dropped the price of the excellent Son A80J 65" 4K OLED Smart TV. This TV normally retails for $1998. We've seen it for as low as $1399.99, but even that deal pales in comparison to the one that's available right now. If pristine picture quality is what you're gunning for at a price that's hundreds below what everyone else had previous paid for, then this is the TV you've been after.
Here Are All the Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals You Can Get Right Now
Cyber Monday sales have started to go live at Dell, HP, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Many of these deals might look familiar to you, and that's because several of the best Black Friday deals have carried over to Cyber Monday. A few deals in fact have dropped in price even further! There are also some brand new deals that we haven't seen before. HP is a prime example of this. Not only do they have some new deals that are specific to Cyber Monday, they're offering bigger discounts on their Black Friday deals.
The Apple Watch Is Still Only $149 at Walmart Through the Black Friday Weekend
Walmart's Black Friday deals on Apple Watches are still available through the Black Friday weekend. You can still pick up a 1st gen Apple Watch SE for only $149.00 with free shipping. That's a very low price for a watch that's jam packed with useful features and superb build quality. If you want something more current, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also on sale for $349. This deal is on the verge of selling out through; only the Product (RED) color is available, and only in the smaller 41mm watch size. The Series 8 is currently the newest generation; only the pricey Apple Watch Ultra is fancier.
