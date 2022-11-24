Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that’s about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The busiest day was forecast to be Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. A flight radar animation showed a six hour snapshot of pre-Thanksgiving air travel over the United States between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. EST, according to Flightradar24.

The AAA forecasted 2022 would be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel year since AAA began tracking in 2000.

