ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Mason Fairchild dives into tight ends’ usage & Sunflower Showdown rivalry

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ca8Eg_0jMjKNP000

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – KU tight end Mason Fairchild sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to explain how the Jayhawks’ tight ends changed under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, and preview his hometown rivalry.

Fairchild has five touchdowns and 322 receiving yards going into the Sunflower Showdown. He reflects on growing up in Andale, Kansas, in the middle of the Sunflower Showdown rivalry.

Click here for more Sports stories | KSNT.com

K-Nation is filled with K-State and KU athletics. The 27 sports team is telling viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks. K-Nation airs every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

KU basketball falls to No. 9 in AP Poll

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas basketball is ranked ninth in the country in the latest AP Top 25. It’s a fall of six spots for the Jayhawks after a 64-50 loss to Tennessee on Friday. Kansas originally was ranked fifth in the preseason AP Poll. After a 6-0 start they climbed to No. 3 in the week […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU volleyball going dancing for 11th time in program history

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second year in a row, KU volleyball is going to the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on the seven-seed Miami Hurricanes (19-10) in the first round.  In 2021, KU went to the Sweet 16 after defeating Creighton, 3-1, in the second round. It was […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Chiefs take care of Rams in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Kansas Chiefs came back to town Sunday off a four-game winning streak. The team looked to further said streak against the Rams. The Chiefs beat the Rams 26-10 on Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium. The game started with some Chiefs woes as they were forced to punt on their opening drive. […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KU’s Fitzgerald introduces first recruiting class

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dan Fitzgerald and staff added 13 players to KU baseball’s roster in their first recruiting class. The class includes 13 players: eight junior college players and five high school recruits. The 18-player transfer class made recruiting in the fall unique. “I think part of the key in college baseball right now is […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Washburn overcomes late schedule change to beat Haskell

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn women’s basketball had to change opponents after Central Christian was put on COVID-19 protocol, but the late plans didn’t trip the Ichabods. Washburn beat Haskell, 63-51, Wednesday night. The tied game didn’t last long after the first ten minutes. Washburn quickly broke the tie with a 4-0 run at the beginning […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka plane bound for Poland makes emergency landing in Chicago

CHICAGO — A plane travelling from Topeka, Kansas to Poland was diverted to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after declaring a general emergency during flight. According to a spokesperson with Atlas Air — the airline the plane is chartered through — pilots received an indication of an abnormality in the cargo compartment soon after departing from […]
CHICAGO, IL
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy