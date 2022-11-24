Mason Fairchild dives into tight ends’ usage & Sunflower Showdown rivalry

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – KU tight end Mason Fairchild sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to explain how the Jayhawks’ tight ends changed under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, and preview his hometown rivalry.

Fairchild has five touchdowns and 322 receiving yards going into the Sunflower Showdown. He reflects on growing up in Andale, Kansas, in the middle of the Sunflower Showdown rivalry.

