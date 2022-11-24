Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line.

An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. The impact caused the black Chevrolet to run into a fence.

No severe injuries have been reported and a citation has been given to the driver of the red Buick









