San Angelo, TX

Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line

By Dusty Ellis
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line.

An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. The impact caused the black Chevrolet to run into a fence.

No severe injuries have been reported and a citation has been given to the driver of the red Buick

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

