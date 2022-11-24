ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

QB Justin Fields remains limited at Thursday’s Chicago Bears practice

By Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXxA1_0jMjJNMn00
Bears quarterback Justin Fields gives a "thumbs up" while warming up for a game against the Vikings at Soldier Field on Dec. 20, 2021. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields remained a limited participant Thursday because of the left shoulder injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

While there have been few clear-cut indicators to this point as to whether Fields will be active Sunday and able to start, the team may now be leaning toward giving Fields extra time to recover and regain strength in his shoulder.

Veteran Trevor Siemian is in line to start Sunday against the New York Jets if Fields doesn’t play.

Before Thursday’s practice at Halas Hall, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he was not yet sure if Fields might be given the greenlight to play Sunday.

“If he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go,” Getsy said. “And if he’s not, he’s not.”

With the 3-8 Bears in last place in the NFC North and Fields showing promising signs over the last month that he has the potential to be the team’s long-term franchise quarterback, Getsy was asked whether the team’s most practical approach would be to give Fields this weekend off.

“That’s an above-my-pay-level question right there,” Getsy said. “Whatever they tell me, that’s what I rock and roll with.”

Fields revealed Wednesday that he suffered a separated left shoulder with a torn ligament when he landed awkwardly at the end of a run late in last week’s loss. The Bears probably would be wise to play things safe, putting Fields on the shelf for this weekend and reassessing his condition in Week 12. But the team has been patiently playing the “wait-and-see” game this week, clearing Fields to practice and evaluating how he looks and feels each day with an eye on giving him a chance to start against the Jets.

After Wednesday’s practice, Fields said coach Matt Eberflus was allowing him significant input in the decision.

“He said if I feel that I can play and if I feel that I can go out there and protect myself, then I’ll be able to go.” Fields said. “I’m just going to see how it feels each and every day and play it by ear.”

Siemian, who entered the league in 2015 as a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern, has made 29 career starts, the most recent in Week 12 of last season for the New Orleans Saints. Siemian has a 58.9 career completion percentage and an 81.2 passer rating with 41 touchdown passes and 27 interceptions.

“That game experience you can’t replace,” Getsy said. “That’s a good crutch we get to lean on.”

The Bears have one more practice Friday in Lake Forest before they have to officially declare Fields’ game status as questionable, doubtful or out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Will Justin Fields start at QB for Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers? ‘It’s about mobility and strength in his left arm.’

The Chicago Bears already had declared Justin Fields inactive because of a left shoulder injury when more quarterback uncertainty popped up Sunday morning. Trevor Siemian, who prepared all week to start if Fields couldn’t play against the New York Jets, also was injured. During initial warmups on the field at MetLife Stadium about 90 minutes before the game, Siemian could tell “something ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Injuries to Eddie Jackson and Darnell Mooney cast a bigger cloud over the Chicago Bears’ blowout loss

On a dreary afternoon, after the Chicago Bears’ fifth consecutive loss, the vibe inside the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium felt predictably glum. For starters, a 31-10 pummeling by the New York Jets triggered a different kind of disappointment within a last-place team that had lost eight times before Sunday. “I thought we got our asses kicked, honestly,” tight end Cole Kmet said. But ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

An actual game-time decision? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 12 loss, including that pregame QB chaos.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears hung in there with the New York Jets through a rain-soaked first half Sunday at MetLife Stadium, then got blown out as injuries and miscues piled up in a 31-10 defeat. It was the Bears’ fifth consecutive loss and eighth in nine games. 1. Leave it to the Bears to have their quarterback situation appear to be in complete chaos Sunday morning. They officially ...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls are struggling in clutch-game situations — 1-8 this season — despite DeMar DeRozan’s consistency

The Chicago Bulls have had a simple problem when games come down to the wire this season: This team isn’t clutch. The Bulls are 1-8 in clutch-game scenarios, which the NBA designates as any game with a differential of five points or fewer in the final five minutes. They posted their first clutch-game win last week with a 118-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks but remain the worst team in the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Whether the Chicago Bears pivot to Trevor Siemian or play a banged-up Justin Fields, expect them to throw more against the New York Jets

Don’t worry, Cole Kmet said, Trevor Siemian won’t take it as an insult if you say he is unlikely to keep the ball on a zone read and motor 60 yards through the New York Jets defense Sunday at MetLife Stadium. “Definitely more of a drop-back guy, get the ball out, timing,” Kmet said. “We’re not going to be running QB power with Trevor.” The Chicago Bears offense figures to take on a different ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Will Jed Hoyer finally put his stamp on the Chicago Cubs at the winter meetings?

The 2022 winter meetings convene next Sunday in San Diego, where eight years ago the Chicago Cubs signed Jon Lester in what is considered the most important free-agent signing in franchise history. Not to put any pressure on team President Jed Hoyer — who was then serving as general manager and best supporting actor to Theo Epstein — but it’s time to put his own stamp on a winter meeting. An ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 7-2 blowout loss — their 7th straight defeat: ‘We’re kind of in a situation here’

Before Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, Max Domi talked about “tiny little mistakes” making the difference between winning and losing during the Chicago Blackhawks’ six-game skid. The Hawks made a bushel of them during a 7-2 loss at the United Center to extend their winless streak to seven (0-6-1). Domi’s offside penalty wiped away a would-be goal to open the game by Andreas ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs hired a baseball scientist last month. Meet Mike Sonne — and see what he hopes to do for the team’s on-field performance.

Mike Sonne likes to joke that his family members are terrible Canadians. They don’t care much, if at all, for hockey. But they love baseball. When Sonne was a kid, it became a tradition to attend a Blue Jays game on his birthday. After moving from Toronto to Windsor, Ontario, all that separated them from a big-league game was the Detroit River and roughly three miles to the Tigers ballpark. “I ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Week 12 recap: Starting QB confusion and injuries mark Chicago Bears’ 31-10 loss to New York Jets

Mike White won the battle of the backups Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The New York Jets quarterback, filling in for benched starter Zach Wilson, threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of injured Bears starter Justin Fields, completed 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception on a wet ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

7 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, including DeMar DeRozan missing a potential tying shot late in OT

So much for momentum. After pulling off wins against the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks — the top two teams in the Eastern Conference — earlier in the week, the Chicago Bulls fell to the Thunder 123-119 in overtime Friday night in Oklahoma City. The loss dropped the Bulls to 8-11 and 12th place in the East with four games remaining on their six-game trip. Here are seven takeaways from the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks aren’t worried about a winless streak creeping into their psyche: ‘We all don’t want to lose’

Puck luck works both ways. So do streaks, and the Chicago Blackhawks are learning both are true during a winless skid that extended to seven games (0-6-1) with Sunday night’s 7-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center. The Hawks clawed back to tie the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, but ex-Hawk Kirby Dach came back to haunt them in the shootout. They built a three-goal lead in the third ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy