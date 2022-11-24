Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

