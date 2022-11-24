ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs HC comments on Pro Bowler’s status for matchup vs. Rams

When the Kansas City Chiefs turned in their final injury report for Week 12, there was one very notable addition. Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Chris Jones, who’s absence was listed as a non-injury related/personal issue. Jones is one of the Chiefs’ best players, evidenced by his team-leading 9.0...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'

Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO

