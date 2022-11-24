ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘We will demand justice’: the vigil for those who died in the Channel tragedy

By Nicola Kelly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLLHr_0jMjJ7KQ00

Bereaved relatives of those who died in the Channel a year ago have called for justice for their loved ones at a vigil to commemorate the victims.

On 24 November 2021, 31 people attempting to reach the UK from France died in the worst maritime disaster in the Channel for 30 years. The bodies of four of the victims have still not been recovered.

On Thursday evening grieving relatives filled the western corner of Parliament Square, London, holding photos and candles in the driving rain to remember their loved ones. After a minute’s silence speeches were read out in solemn tones.

Related: Channel dinghy tragedy: bereaved families criticise investigation

One of those attending, Akil, was at the vigil to remember his uncle, Hassan. “Whenever I think about him, I see his face. This year, it has been very difficult. We spoke to him two days before – when I heard what happened to him, I couldn’t believe it. It is still difficult to believe it, almost it is impossible.”

Another of those attending said: “I arrived two weeks before and my friend Twana, he messaged me to say he is coming by boat. I said ‘I am so happy you come’. Then I heard what happened. This has been so difficult, that I am here but my friend is not.”

Others called on the British and French authorities to help them find the bodies of their loved ones. “We – all the families – are devastated, heartbroken,” said Ri, whose uncle died in the tragedy last year. “Their bodies are still lost at sea – we need to find them. The government says every refugee is welcome but no one has helped them. I really hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Call records released to lawyers by the French authorities as part of an investigation into the tragedy found that the first distress call to the French coastguard was logged shortly before 02.15. The boat overturned at about 03.15. Shortly afterwards, at 03.30, a passenger reported that some of the group were in the water.

For twelve hours, the French and British coastguards failed to send a rescue vessel or aircraft. By the time the emergency services arrived at the scene, at 14.00 the following day, all but two of the passengers had drowned or died of exposure.

Over the course of the night the UK coastguard, which is responsible for logging emergency calls and coordinating search and rescue missions in the Channel, continued to deny that the dinghy was in British waters, repeatedly telling the passengers to call the French coastguard. The records show that the boat entered British waters at 02.30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVoTO_0jMjJ7KQ00
People at the vigil lit candles and held pictures of those who died. Photograph: Sean Smith/The Guardian

The British authorities are waiting for the outcome of an ongoing marine accident investigation before any further inquiry takes place. None of the victims’ families have been contacted by the authorities to date.

Artin, who lost his brother, said: “I did not hear anything from the British and French authorities . I even went to the police station two or three times. I want to ask them to investigate the matter more thoroughly and find out who was negligent.”

Campaigners at the vigil called for more safe routes for those crossing the Channel and for the authorities to provide answers for the victims’ families.

Related: Inquiry into worst Channel disaster for 30 years fails to contact victims’ families

Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, which organised the vigil, said: “I have been speaking to the families of the victims for a year now. They are still waiting for answers on why their loved ones’ lives were not saved by the UK or French authorities.

“They haven’t had the courtesy of a meeting or basic information of what happened. That level of callousness and apathy from the authorities is scandalous. But we have promised them that we will never let their loved ones’ lives be forgotten. For the victims and their families, we will demand justice. They have suffered enough already – they need answers now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scVRV_0jMjJ7KQ00
The vigil in Parliament Square. Photograph: Sean Smith/The Guardian

Wilf Sullivan, the race equality officer at the TUC, said: “A year ago, mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers died in the English Channel despite pleas for help to the UK and French authorities. Despite this tragedy the government has doubled down on closing legal routes into our country for those fleeing war and oppression.

“The TUC are calling on the government to stop playing politics with people’s rights and provide safe routes for those seeking asylum and safety in the UK.”

Some names have been changed in this piece.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
The Independent

‘I want to hear them apologise’: Grieving wife of man who died in November 2021 Channel tragedy searches for answers

The grieving wife of one of the 27 people who died in the November 2021 Channel tragedy has hit out at the government for a lack of contact in the year following her husband’s death.Emebet, who lost her husband Fikeru in the incident, is calling on the government to apologise to those who lost loved ones in the incident.“Still, we have heard nothing from the authorities,” Emebet said. “Noone has spoken to me for evidence – we are just waiting for news. I want to hear them apologise – and for them to say ‘Nobody deserves that.’”“What hurts me,...
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
People

The Things They Left Behind: Haunting Images of the Belongings Lost in Deadly Halloween Crush

In a sports center in Seoul lines of Vans and Converse wait for their owners to recover them, often, however, it is loved ones searching for their children’s final articles of clothing  Days after a crowd surge killed more than 150 people during a Halloween event in South Korea, gripping photos of what the victims left behind have surfaced. A Halloween celebration turned deadly after a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday, the Yongsan Fire Department chief, Choi Seong-beom said, as reported...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
The Independent

Moment people ‘deliberately shake’ India bridge moments it before collapsed and killed 141

CCTV footage shows at least one person appearing to deliberately shake a bridge in India before it collapsed, killing at least 141 people.The colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat snapped, plunging the crowds gathered on it, most of them women, children and the elderly, into the river below.After months of renovations, the 230-metre bridge had just reopened last week. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.Rescue crews have been working at the scene in Morbi since the collapse on Sunday, 30 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More India: Emergency services help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 peopleIndia: Rescue teams help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 people11-foot python pulled from school bus in India
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
The Independent

Man ends up stuck between family with baby on plane after dad refuses to swap seats

A man was left baffled when he found himself sitting between a couple with a baby on a plane - because the father refused to swap seats to be next to his partner and child.Sam Neve, a Lego Group employee, says he located his middle seat, only to find that a couple were seated either side of him, with a baby on the woman’s lap. He claims he offered to swap with the father, but the other man preferred not to move.Mr Neve tweeted: “Just boarded a flight and I’m sat with a couple and their baby, but the...
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
The Guardian

The Guardian

515K+
Followers
118K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy