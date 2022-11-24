ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Giving Thanks: Americans Have A Lot To Learn About Being Grateful

By Jeremy David Engels and Elaine Hsieh
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8a3t_0jMjIrVs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUN84_0jMjIrVs00

Source: SeventyFour / Getty

F amilies and friends traditionally gather to express gratitude during this time of year. Many also participate in acts of service and charity as a way of giving back to their local communities.

As communication scholars who study intercultural communication , we have studied how the many languages around the world have their own unique words and expressions for saying “thank you.” In turn, these expressions reveal very different assumptions about how human beings relate to one another and about the world we collectively inhabit.

Not everyone says thank you

Americans are known the world over for saying “thank you” in many everyday situations . Though some of these “thank yous” are undoubtedly heartfelt, many are also routine and said without much feeling. Given how often Americans say “thanks,” it might be surprising to know that in several other cultures around the world, people rarely say “thank you.”

In many cultures in South and Southeast Asia, including in India, where the expression in Hindi is “धन्यवाद” – spelled out as “dhanyavaad” in English – a deep degree of unspoken gratitude is assumed in interpersonal relationships.

In an article in The Atlantic, author Deepak Singh, an immigrant from northern India to the United States, explains that “in the Hindi language, in everyday gestures and culture, there is an unspoken understanding of gratitude.”

In many relationships – for instance, between parents and children or between close friends – saying thank you is considered inappropriate in these countries because it introduces a sense of formality that takes away the intimacy of the relationship. Thank you is appropriate when it is deeply and truly felt, and in situations where a person goes above and beyond the normal expectations of a relationship. Then too it is said with great solemnity, with eye contact, and perhaps even with hands at heart center in namaste position.

The economic rhetoric of gratitude

In American English, many of the expressions of gratitude are couched in transactional language that involves expressions of personal indebtedness . We say, “I owe you a debt of gratitude,” “Thanks, I owe you one,” “One good turn deserves another,” and “How can I ever repay you?”

Thinking of gratitude as a kind of transaction can indeed encourage people to form mutually beneficial relationships . But it can also lead people to see their personal and impersonal relationships in economic terms – as transactions to be judged by market criteria of gain and loss.

The American language of gratitude tends to reflect the fact that many of us might see relationships as interpersonal transactions. But if we were to enter into relationships only on the premise of what benefits us personally, and potentially materially, then it can be very limiting.

This is why, we argue, it can be enlightening to look at other languages of gratitude.

Thanking earth, sky and community

Many Chinese people, for example, use the phrase “謝天,” or “xiè tiān,” which literally means “thank sky” as a way to express gratitude to all things under the sky. In a famous essay included in many high school textbooks called “ Xiè Tiān ,” writer Zhifan Chen noted, “Because there are too many people that we feel grateful to, let’s thank sky then.” The writer redirects individuals’ gratitude toward an all-encompassing universe, one that includes all things and all beings.

In Taiwanese, people say “ 感心 ,” or “kám-sim,” which means “feel heart,” to express gratitude. In complimenting a good deed, the word is also meant to highlight how people who witness the act but do not directly benefit from it are touched by the benevolence. It encourages people to recognize that the impact of good deeds is not limited to its direct recipients but to other members of the community as well.

[ More than 140,000 readers get one of The Conversation’s informative newsletters. Join the list today .]

To say “kám-sim” is to recognize that our actions have effects that ripple outward, potentially strengthening and solidifying the social fabric, which ultimately benefits us all.

Every time we express gratitude, we invoke a social world. Often, we invoke a world without realizing its full force. For instance, when we use a language of gratitude characterized by economic metaphors, it can shape our view of the world and our social relationships, encouraging us to see life itself as a series of transactions . Being more conscious about our linguistic conventions and the potentials of our choices can empower us to create a world we really desire.

Learning from other languages of gratitude , perhaps we can make our “thank you” less casual and more heartfelt.

Jeremy David Engels , Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences, Penn State and Elaine Hsieh , Professor, Communication, University of Oklahoma

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .


SEE ALSO:

5 Things Black Families Should Talk About At Thanksgiving Dinner

100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmgKw_0jMjIrVs00

The post Giving Thanks: Americans Have A Lot To Learn About Being Grateful appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
M. Brown

I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.
Upworthy

Illustrator beautifully captures the joy of being a single woman

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 15, 2022. Being alone doesn't necessarily mean being lonely. Many people prefer the independence, personal space and fulfillment granted by solitude to the supposed security and commitment that comes with a marriage. Yet, society continues to push matrimony on women, drilling into girls from a young age that no matter what they achieve in terms of their careers or life experiences, they will only have succeeded if they have a ring on their finger and a child on their hip. Mexico-based artist Idalia Candelas set about challenging this notion a few years ago through her "Postmodern Loneliness" art series that depicts women who are content to be alone.
Abby Joseph

Teen Grounded After Lecturing Parents About How They Never Learned Sign Language to Communicate With Their Mute Daughter

Parents play a vital role in their children's lives, shaping their opinions, values, and beliefs, and one of the most important aspects of parenting is effective communication. In order to ensure that children grow up to be well-rounded individuals, it is essential that parents take the time to listen to their children and understand their needs. This can be especially true when it comes to children with special needs.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: The Power of the Mad Woman

There’s something vaguely tantalizing about the woman who goes off the rails. From Evelyn Couch losing her mind in a grocery store parking lot in Fried Green Tomatoes to Britney Spears shaving her head, we watch — unable to turn away.
Central Oregonian

FAITH: God is always present everywhere

When our minds are renewed by the living word of God, we trust that He is indeed near"But as for me, the nearness of God is my good." - Psalm 73:28 There are times when it seems like God has left us alone in this cold world. Difficulty and heartache cause us to feel alone — abandoned. But God promised that He will never leave His people. And when our minds are renewed by the living word of God, we trust that He is indeed near. God's nearness, this is His omnipresence, is always a blessing to His covenant...
Upworthy

Therapist shares 5 insightful things she never does with her kids: 'I don't comment on their bodies'

Parent-child relationships can be very complicated. TikTok user Jess, who is a licensed therapist and parent herself, took to the platform earlier this year to share a few tips that could help make this dynamic a little easier and healthier. In a detailed video, Jess—who goes by the username @strongtherapy on the app—revealed five parenting tips that referenced her personal experience as a mom and professional experience as a therapist of 20 years. The video outlined five things she doesn't do with her kids.
sippycupmom.com

How to Teach Your Child About Saving Money

Teaching your child about the importance of saving and spending money wisely is one of the most important things you can do as a parent. Research shows that children learn about money from their parents as a young child are more likely to have an easier time saving money and marking smart investments as an adult. Put your child on the path to success at a young age so that they can save up for major purchases as an adult, such as important procedures from northwestsurgerycenter.com. Here are a few simple ways to begin teaching your young child about saving money.
The Guardian

Sensitivity on ‘do not resuscitate’ decisions is vital

The Paralympian Helene Raynsford has shone a light on the distress caused when DNR (do not resuscitate) decisions and conversations are not done appropriately (Paralympian Helene Raynsford was asked to sign ‘do not resuscitate’ form, 22 November). This is symptomatic of longstanding issues with communication around DNRs, which were exacerbated during the pandemic. To base these decisions on assumptions about someone’s disability or age is not only unacceptable, it is also unlawful. Doing so can have a catastrophic impact on people’s trust in the healthcare system, and can result in them being denied appropriate life-saving treatment.
psychologytoday.com

The Meaning and Different Movements of Compassion

Compassion means noticing pain in others or oneself and doing something helpful to prevent further suffering. Compassion sometimes entails having a soft and gentle energy, and other times, a strong and assertive energy. People can cultivate compassion by working through barriers to compassion and noticing how they are already compassionate.
Herald & Review

How to teach your teenager gratitude

How can you encourage your teen to journey in a more grateful direction? Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Dorothy Writes

Want To Be Around You: Surrounded By People

There is no denying the fact that making others want to be around you is one of the most important skills you can possess. Whether it’s socializing with friends, networking with potential clients, or simply making small talk with strangers, being able to engage and connect with others is essential for success.
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy