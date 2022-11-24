Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Toys and tidings of joy on people’s Christmas lists in the Rapid City area this year ahead of the big day
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As Santa Claus finishes his list and makes sure to check it twice, kids of all ages in Rapid City spoke about the gifts at the top of their Christmas lists. The practical ones. Many children and adults visiting Main Street Square along with the ice...
newscenter1.tv
Have a beer and throw some axes at Axe It Out in Rapid City
Axe It Out Rapid City is a place to get a group together, have a beer and, of course, throw some axes. To make an appointment, you can call Axe It Out, reserve a time through their website or on their Facebook and Instagram. Up to ten people can be...
newscenter1.tv
Elder Angel Tree project accepting holiday donations for Black Hills seniors
APID CITY, S.D.– After reaching 500 senior citizens in 2021, the Elder Angel Tree is back again to bring some holiday cheer to older residents of the Black Hills. The Black Hills Advocate organization is accepting donations through December 9 to hand out to residents that are part of the Meals on Wheels program and utilize the Adult Day Center of the Black Hills.
newscenter1.tv
Pinecone Boneworks: How one artist makes artwork from nature itself
Pinecone Boneworks artist Kirsten was born and raised in a tiny rural farm in North Dakota where she spent a lot of time outdoors and that helped her get into the art she makes today. “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been drawing and painting and just dabbling...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Parks tuck in roses for winter
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Parks crews spending the day Monday tucking in rose beds for their winter slumber. Leaves collected from city parks are used as winter blankets for the rose beds between Memorial Park and Haley Park. The crews tuck the leaves in between and all around the plants. Rapid City Greenhouse Specialist John Berglund says this helps insulate the roses, keeping their temperature constant through the winter.
newscenter1.tv
68 photos of friends and family making memories at the Main Street Square ice rink
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friends and family pass the time and make some memories at Main Street Square’s ice rink. Here are 68 photos of people enjoying some time ice skating in downtown Rapid City:
newscenter1.tv
Honoring our veterans this holiday season: Donate a wreath at Black Hills National Cemetery
As of Sunday, 98% of the veteran’s graves at Black Hills National Cemetery will not receive a wreath for Christmas. The deadline to donate a wreath is Wednesday, November 30. Over 23,000 veterans are buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, just outside of Sturgis. Here is how the people...
newscenter1.tv
10 things to know about Box Elder’s new children’s museum coming in 2024
BOX ELDER, S.D. – The plans are in place for a new children’s museum in Box Elder, SD. “We’re hoping Box Elder will become a destination city. We have a lot of different restaurant venues coming to the city shops, new businesses. We think this is going to be a great recreational and educational attraction for families,” said Matthew Connor, the Public Information Officer for the City of Box Elder.
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
newscenter1.tv
Why you should shop locally: Here’s a few businesses in the Rapid City to visit any day of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small businesses in Rapid City were pretty busy for Small Business Saturday. Most places had deals, specials and even giveaways if you purchased certain items. Why you should shop locally:. You are supporting other people in the community. For many people it’s their only job,...
newscenter1.tv
TOP TEN: Vote for Rowan Grace tonight on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right! Rowan Grace will be LIVE tonight on The Voice singing a song that the fans have picked out for her. Be sure to vote tonight! Check out our Rowan Grace page for how to vote. Remember you can vote on the official Voice app or the Voice website. Voting won’t start until the show goes live. So in the meantime, check out this video of Rowan practicing with her coach Blake Shelton, and a quick interview she did about tonight’s show.
kotatv.com
Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
newscenter1.tv
How the Hometown Market in Sturgis supports local businesses
STURGIS, S.D. – For the last three years in Sturgis, SD, the Hometown Market has supported dozens of local vendors. This year, there are about 40 vendors selling everything from clothes to food and art. The vendors don’t even have to be at their booths, the sales are handled by city workers!
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
newscenter1.tv
Local rivals South Dakota Mines set to host No. 5 Black Hills State Monday night at 7:30
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team will face its stiffest challenge of the young season on Monday, as the Hardrockers gear up to host their rivals and the fifth ranked team in the nation, Black Hills State University. SD Mines Scouting Report. South...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
newscenter1.tv
How to protect your holiday deliveries from porch pirates
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Many holiday shoppers hit the web for Cyber Monday. But you’re not the only one that will be waiting on those deliveries. Porch pirates are also watching for those packages. It’s estimated that Americans will spend close to a half-billion dollars online this holiday season. That’s a lot of stuff that needs to be delivered and it becomes open season for people to steal packages from your porch. Police call these rip-offs, “crimes of opportunity,” which means your best defense is to not provide that opportunity.
newscenter1.tv
Below average temperatures to make a return this week, here’s what you can expect
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the last week of November!. After a week a above average temperatures, the weather pendulum will swing back the other way this week. Aside from Thursday, Mother Nature is bringing us more below average temperatures. After Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see a slight warmup and get a little bit closer to average.
