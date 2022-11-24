Read full article on original website
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste wanted for larceny in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is wanted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office for larceny. The sheriff's office says LaCoste is wanted for an incident that took place in Gulf Breeze. There is no word on the details of the particular case. LaCoste has had...
Families continue holiday traditions at Fish River Tree Farm in Summerdale
SUMMERDALE, Ala. -- With Thanksgiving behind us, the countdown to Christmas officially begins. Those shopping for a tree will likely pay more this year and may have a hard time finding a taller one. But at one local farm, it's not stopping families from taking part in their post-Thanksgiving tradition.
UPDATE: Man last seen in Destin safely located
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say missing man Michael Bump has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Destin. The sheriff's office put out an alert Monday morning for Michael Bump. Deputies say he was last...
Developers seek approval for 6-story building on East Garden Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Developers are seeking approval from the Pensacola Architectural Review Board to construct a new six-story building on East Garden Street in Pensacola. STOA Group, a Louisiana based construction and development company, is seeking the demolition of four buildings on East Garden Street to construct a complex with both retail and residential purposes.
$1 books available at new bookstore inside Bellview Library
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There's a new bookstore inside the new Bellview Library in Escambia County. All the books available at the new bookstore will be sold for just $1. Payment for the books is cash only with exact change and are available on a first come first served basis.
UPDATE: Santa Rosa County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- 12-year-old Lissie Ann Megan Beavers has been located safe by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. The missing girl is Lissie Ann Megan Beavers. Deputies said Monday...
The Salvation Army seeks bell ringers in Pensacola this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Salvation Army is out and ringing bells to help raise money for those in need. The bell ringers have been out since Nov. 11 and will continue to try and raise money until Dec. 24. Captain Stephan Wildish from The Salvation Army says their goal this...
Pensacola Caring Hearts hosts coats and blankets drive for the homeless
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Caring Hearts is hosting a coats and blankets drive for the homeless population of Pensacola as winter approaches. The organization says they want to help out homeless people who may not be able to get to a shelter when the weather gets colder or when it rains.
Northwest Florida residents take part in 'Small Business Saturday'
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Many Northwest Florida residents ditched the malls and large chain stores Saturday to shop with small mom and pop retailers. "Small Business Saturday" was started 12 years ago to encourage people to shop at local small businesses during the holidays. As part of the campaign, many...
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
Pensacola man who went viral for mugshot arrested again on stalking charge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who gained internet fame following his previous arrests is back in Escambia County Jail. Charles McDowell, 35, was booked into Escambia County Jail Sunday on charges of aggravated stalking and withholding support. He is being held without bond. McDowell gained over 1 million...
Commissioners vote in favor of bringing broadband internet access to north Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners voted 4-1 Monday in favor of a plan to get broadband internet access to northern portions of the county. Both Escambia Rural Electric Cooperative and Cox Communications made pitches to the board with their plans to to get internet to more homes. Commissioners...
20-year-old Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing man in face
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old Pensacola man who stabbed a man in the face multiple times was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday. Ernest Finklea, 20, previously plead guilty to attempted second degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm, and criminal mischief for the incident that took place on May 22, 2021 at an apartment complex on Calhoun Avenue in Escambia County.
Local sports bars fill up for holiday weekend rivalry football games
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Sports bars in the area are packed this weekend. Managers and owners tell WEAR News the holiday weekend combined with some big rivalry games going on has brought sports fans out in droves -- and that of course is good news for their bottom line. WEAR News...
Pensacola man charged with voter fraud has extensive arrest record
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- After a state report found few cases of voter fraud in 2022, a Pensacola man was arrested for voter fraud dating back to the 2020 election. Michael Collins Jr. has an extensive arrest record in Escambia County -- from an aggravated assault charge in 2011 -- to as far back as 2001, when he was convicted for lewd or lascivious battery.
Pensacola police give holiday shopping safety tips
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- With holiday shopping season in full swing, Pensacola police have some tips to keep yourself and your gifts safe while shopping. "Be aware of your surroundings, but even if you're alone, look around, and see who's around you," Pensacola Police Officer Mike Wood said. "Always have that key or that key-fob ready to open your car so you don't have to fumble with it when you get to the car. "
Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Escambia County Friday night. Deputies were called to the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. around 11:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News a couple was fighting and the boyfriend fatally shot the girlfriend. Deputies...
Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
Troopers: Jeep falls on truck after rolling off interstate in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol and rescue crew members responded to a roll over crash in Pensacola Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a call was made about a rollover crash with possible entrapment on E Jordan St. near N Haynes St. around 1:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
