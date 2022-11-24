PENSACOLA, Fla. -- With holiday shopping season in full swing, Pensacola police have some tips to keep yourself and your gifts safe while shopping. "Be aware of your surroundings, but even if you're alone, look around, and see who's around you," Pensacola Police Officer Mike Wood said. "Always have that key or that key-fob ready to open your car so you don't have to fumble with it when you get to the car. "

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO