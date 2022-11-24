ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

UPDATE: Man last seen in Destin safely located

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say missing man Michael Bump has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Destin. The sheriff's office put out an alert Monday morning for Michael Bump. Deputies say he was last...
DESTIN, FL
Developers seek approval for 6-story building on East Garden Street in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Developers are seeking approval from the Pensacola Architectural Review Board to construct a new six-story building on East Garden Street in Pensacola. STOA Group, a Louisiana based construction and development company, is seeking the demolition of four buildings on East Garden Street to construct a complex with both retail and residential purposes.
PENSACOLA, FL
$1 books available at new bookstore inside Bellview Library

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There's a new bookstore inside the new Bellview Library in Escambia County. All the books available at the new bookstore will be sold for just $1. Payment for the books is cash only with exact change and are available on a first come first served basis.
Northwest Florida residents take part in 'Small Business Saturday'

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Many Northwest Florida residents ditched the malls and large chain stores Saturday to shop with small mom and pop retailers. "Small Business Saturday" was started 12 years ago to encourage people to shop at local small businesses during the holidays. As part of the campaign, many...
PENSACOLA, FL
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
Pensacola man who went viral for mugshot arrested again on stalking charge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who gained internet fame following his previous arrests is back in Escambia County Jail. Charles McDowell, 35, was booked into Escambia County Jail Sunday on charges of aggravated stalking and withholding support. He is being held without bond. McDowell gained over 1 million...
PENSACOLA, FL
20-year-old Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing man in face

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old Pensacola man who stabbed a man in the face multiple times was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday. Ernest Finklea, 20, previously plead guilty to attempted second degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm, and criminal mischief for the incident that took place on May 22, 2021 at an apartment complex on Calhoun Avenue in Escambia County.
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola man charged with voter fraud has extensive arrest record

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- After a state report found few cases of voter fraud in 2022, a Pensacola man was arrested for voter fraud dating back to the 2020 election. Michael Collins Jr. has an extensive arrest record in Escambia County -- from an aggravated assault charge in 2011 -- to as far back as 2001, when he was convicted for lewd or lascivious battery.
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola police give holiday shopping safety tips

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- With holiday shopping season in full swing, Pensacola police have some tips to keep yourself and your gifts safe while shopping. "Be aware of your surroundings, but even if you're alone, look around, and see who's around you," Pensacola Police Officer Mike Wood said. "Always have that key or that key-fob ready to open your car so you don't have to fumble with it when you get to the car. "
PENSACOLA, FL
Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Escambia County Friday night. Deputies were called to the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. around 11:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News a couple was fighting and the boyfriend fatally shot the girlfriend. Deputies...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

