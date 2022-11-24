Read full article on original website
BBB names popular holiday schemes being seen in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As consumers are out hunting for the best deals this holiday season, scammers are on the prowl as well. The Better Business Bureau about some of the popular schemes being seen in South Carolina. Scammers are for sure on Santa’s naughty list this Christmas as...
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Pie
Wisevoter gathered a list of the top pie flavors in each state.
Lowcountry animal shelter introduces new donation methods
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws announced new ways to make donations to the shelter. The shelter has started accepting forms of CryptoCurrency such as Bitcoin and Etherium as a donation method. The shelter says cryptocurrency donation is non-taxable and the donor will not owe capital gains tax on the appreciated amount. The shelter is matching cryptocurrency donations for the first $2,500 donated.
South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest
Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Clemson University forage specialist Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
Tips for South Carolina residents as state enters Winter Prep Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter Prep Week arrived Sunday in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Winter Prep Week runs from Nov. 27, 2022, to Dec. 3, 2022. SCEMD encourages all state residents to plan for severe weather in advance. One way to be prepared is to know the following winter […]
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Blake Guidry on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely make the time to go check them out.
2.0 earthquake reported in Elgin, SCEMD says
ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Thunderstorms may rumble to close the holiday weekend
The holiday weekend forecast is a split decision for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Saturday is the pick day with some morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Dry weather should hang on for most or all of Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will race across the the Southeast...
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Pennies from heaven? More like the state of South Carolina
If you’ve noticed an extra chunk of change in your bank account lately, it’s likely not an oversight from the bank. It’s more likely a tax rebate from the state of South Carolina that’s depositing as much as $800 in taxpayers’ accounts thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving has come and gone but the risk of respiratory illness is still here, after families gathered together for the holiday. “I think we will probably see a significant rise in infections across the country including here in South Carolina, but that remains to be seen,” MUSC Children’s Health Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. “We still are seeing large numbers of children even requiring hospitalization and even ICU care with multiple different types of respiratory viruses.”
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
Ohio man killed in South Carolina crash involving semi-truck
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire rescue officials said a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ohio man on Wednesday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the high-speed, two-vehicle crash just after 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway/US-17 and Hope Plantation Lane, according to officials. A man driving a 2014 Ford van headed […]
Crash on I-26E near exit 209 cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash that impacted traffic on I-26 eastbound has been cleared. The crash caused two left lanes to shutdown near exit 209. It was cleared just before 7 p.m. Troopers did not provided any further details about the crash.
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
