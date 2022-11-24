ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Three Ambulances Dispatched To Auto Accident In Rockford

Where: E State St and Flintridge Dr. When: Approximately 2:10 pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast and laughs on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car. The bullet holes from a drive-by on a day that is suppose to be reserved for giving thanks. Janis Warren, showed 23News the damage...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: 2 Scenes at the City Market

Sources are reporting 2 different scenes at the City Market in downtown Rockford. A female has a head injury (We were told she was the possible victim of a crime) Large power lines are down near Market st. (Unknown why, COMED is on scene) If officials release information, we will...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon

One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King

Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night. Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another Accident On the East Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Extrication is being requested, unknown if needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays. If officials release any information, we will...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits A Squad Car in Loves Park

It happened around 12:35 am near Boulder and Marble. The LPPD were in the area assisting with a fire. A vehicle has collided with the squad. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal stories?. RS’s F.A.Q. Rockford Scanner Chat...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident on the East side, Traffic lights are out.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened this evening in the
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents dash for Dasher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…

Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A power outage impacted festivities at Stroll on State that had businesses go dark and attendees without light for a few minutes. According to ComEd, a single Mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory. John Groh, president/CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County

One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois police save child drowning in icy pond

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police rescued a 9-year-old who was drowning in an icy suburban Chicago pond on Wednesday. It happened when an Aurora child tried to get a football from the pond, according to Fox News. Officers arrived to find a woman who was trying to save the child also in the water. Police […]
AURORA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: High Speed Police Chase, One Arrested

Sources are reporting a police chase in Loves Park. It happened around 12:40 am. The suspect lead police on a high speed chase, near the Perryville area. Sources told us that the police were able to catch the suspect(s) in Rock Cut State Park.
LOVES PARK, IL

