12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Avoid The Area Or Expect Possible Delays
1204 S 6th St. ROCKFORD – Beginning Monday November 28, 2022 the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Three Ambulances Dispatched To Auto Accident In Rockford
Where: E State St and Flintridge Dr. When: Approximately 2:10 pm. Brief...
WIFR
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast and laughs on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car. The bullet holes from a drive-by on a day that is suppose to be reserved for giving thanks. Janis Warren, showed 23News the damage...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: 2 Scenes at the City Market
Sources are reporting 2 different scenes at the City Market in downtown Rockford. A female has a head injury (We were told she was the possible victim of a crime) Large power lines are down near Market st. (Unknown why, COMED is on scene) If officials release information, we will...
Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon
One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
MyStateline.com
Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King
Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp...
WIFR
10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night. Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Accident On the East Side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Extrication is being requested, unknown if needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays. If officials release any information, we will...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits A Squad Car in Loves Park
It happened around 12:35 am near Boulder and Marble. The LPPD were in the area assisting with a fire. A vehicle has collided with the squad. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal stories?. RS’s F.A.Q. Rockford Scanner Chat...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident on the East side, Traffic lights are out.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened this evening in the...
Rockford residents dash for Dasher
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…
Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
WIFR
Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A power outage impacted festivities at Stroll on State that had businesses go dark and attendees without light for a few minutes. According to ComEd, a single Mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory. John Groh, president/CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — As her son’s 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Capp, who lives in Lena, Illinois, raised nearly $1,800 on social media to purchase 41 two-way, wireless security cameras she’s already started to distribute to local residents. “The homeowners […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County
One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
Illinois police save child drowning in icy pond
AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police rescued a 9-year-old who was drowning in an icy suburban Chicago pond on Wednesday. It happened when an Aurora child tried to get a football from the pond, according to Fox News. Officers arrived to find a woman who was trying to save the child also in the water. Police […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: High Speed Police Chase, One Arrested
Sources are reporting a police chase in Loves Park. It happened around 12:40 am. The suspect lead police on a high speed chase, near the Perryville area. Sources told us that the police were able to catch the suspect(s) in Rock Cut State Park.
