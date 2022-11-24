Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
KLTV
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana
Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii not immediate threat to residents, travel. The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Representatives from the Tyler Rotary...
Operation Game Thief seeking information on white-tail buck dumped in Henderson County
TYLER, Texas — Operation Game Theft is seeking public help for information on an illegally dumped white-tailed buck in Henderson County. The white-tailed buck was dumped and left to waste on side of County Road 1311 near Crossroads on the late evening of Nov. 11 or early morning of Nov. 12.
No injuries reported after shed fire in Chapel Hill area
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after a shed fire in the Chapel Hill area Monday morning. The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the intersection of Gallion Ave and Eleanor Street in Tyler. The call came in shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Traffic alert: Road cleared 4300 block of SH 64
TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley. Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole. Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64. RCOEM said to expect minor...
KLTV
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some drivers are frustrated after work on an East Texas roadway has led to damage on their vehicles. Roadwork on a stretch of Highway 155 between Tyler and Anderson County has been ongoing. Several people say they have received damage to their vehicles from loose gravel from the stretch of roadway having the work done.
Power knocked out, traffic delayed after car hits telephone pole on SH 64
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a vehicle has struck a telephone pole in the 4300 of SH 64 between Loop 571 and County Road 424. They added that they expect minor delays and advise drivers to be cautious on the slick roads. Power is out in the area, […]
Lindale High alumnus, Coast Guard pilot assists in rescue of overboard cruise ship passenger
NEW ORLEANS — A Lindale ISD alumnus helped in the rescue of a cruise ship passenger Thanksgiving night who was stranded at sea for roughly 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard. According to a U.S. Coast Guard statement, Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans...
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
Longview's KFRO adds FM station
LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building. Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview. "From the top of that building, it...
scttx.com
Passenger Vehicle Collides Head-on with DPS Trooper Unit
November 25, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle that occurred Thursday, November 24, 2022, on State Highway 7, just west of U.S. 96. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:25pm, a 2018 Hyundai...
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
East Texas man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custody
TYLER, Texas — A Longview man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from a Virginia jail pending his trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife. As part of the conditions of his release, Ryan Nichols,...
East Texas Food Bank faces challenges due to inflation, increase in need
TYLER, Texas — East Texas Food Bank officials say this year's inflation has led to increases on family's food needs and cost this holiday season. ETFB Communications Manager Michael Hetrick said the staff has "seen more people this year." "The need has really increased for this year, especially as...
Officials ID man killed after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty officer working security at Longview ER
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials have identified the man who died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Hospitality ER in Longview. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton said Calvin L. Brown Jr., 61, of Longview, was the person who died Sunday night. According to...
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Barn with multiple tractors, equipment catches fire in Henderson County
EUSTACE, Texas — A large barn with tractors and other equipment burned down following a fire Monday in Henderson County. According to the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, volunteer firefighters responded to aid the Eustace Fire Department with a large barn-type structure on fire that had multiple tractors, other equipment and hay all inside.
New toy store opens in Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas — A new toy store is open in the Longview Mall just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Toy World opened near the mall's main entrance as a new venture by the owner of Quilt World, which has been in the mall since 2019. David Seaman...
OFFICIALS: Man shot by law enforcement after holding wife, daughter hostage in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been hospitalized following a shooting involving a law enforcement official in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call around 11:50 a.m., from a man stating he was holding his wife and daughter hostage in the 36000 block of Highway 69.
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in 6-year-old boy's death
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Authorities are investigating a possible carbon monoxide poisoning after a 6-year-old boy died November 26. "This is a tragic situation that we're just trying to get to the bottom of," said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said Gun Barrel City police and firefighters...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0