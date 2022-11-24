Jimmy Kimmel returned from Thanksgiving break on Monday and could not wait to start talking about what he described as a “meeting of the mindless at Mar-a-Lago” between Donald Trump, Kanye West and “white supremacist slash Holocaust denier” Nick Fuentes.“And you know this one was bad because Trump posted not one, but three messages on his imaginary social media site trying to distance himself,” the late-night host said, gleefully reading the succession of “truths” that the former president put up about the dinner. “Only Donald Trump would defend himself by saying, ‘I was only planning to eat with one antisemite,’”...

