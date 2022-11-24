Three children, woman injured in Raleigh crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman and three children were rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road around 1 p.m.

One child was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The other two children were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The woman was sent to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police are investigating the crash at this time.

