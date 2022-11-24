Three children, woman injured in Raleigh crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman and three children were rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road around 1 p.m.
One child was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The other two children were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
- Man sentenced in Haywood County murder, attempted murder
- Cyber Monday: A look inside Memphis’ Amazon Fulfillment Facility
- Man killed defending family during home invasion
The woman was sent to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Police are investigating the crash at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 1