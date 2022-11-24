CHARLOTTE – The Light the World Giving Machine is coming to Charlotte this Christmas. These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities. Instead of buying junk food that drops down to the bottom of the vending machine, people can insert their credit card to donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO