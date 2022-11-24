ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Light The World Giving Machine coming to Charlotte’s Promenade on Providence

CHARLOTTE – The Light the World Giving Machine is coming to Charlotte this Christmas. These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities. Instead of buying junk food that drops down to the bottom of the vending machine, people can insert their credit card to donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
College Basketball: McLaurin drops 16 points in Queens loss to George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team fell to the George Mason Patriots, 72-65, on Nov. 26 at EagleBank Arena despite five Royals reaching double figures, including a season-high 16 points from BJ McLaurin. Queens (5-2) jumped out to an 18-6 lead banging five...
FAIRFAX, VA
Wesley Chapel to host Cocoa & Carols on Dec. 10

WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel Parks and Recreation Committee will hold Cocoa & Carols with Santa. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Dogwood Park, 121 Lester Davis Road, Waxhaw. There will be holiday entertainment from local school choral groups, bonfire...
WAXHAW, NC
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition

ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
Dry Pro to match Giving Tuesday donations to Charlotte Rescue Mission

CHARLOTTE – Dry Pro Foundation and Crawlspace Specialists, A Groundworks Company, has come alongside Charlotte Rescue Mission to help combat addiction. Dry Pro has agreed to match all gifts given to the nonprofit on Giving Tuesday up to $25,000. “We all know someone who has been affected either directly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Atrium Health MED-1 deployed to help increase access to care in the region

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health’s Mobile Emergency Department, MED-1, will be deployed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to help with emergency department services. The state-of-the-art emergency department on wheels will be used to help treat less critical patients, providing added bed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stallings leaders to discuss Bleinheim Lane rezoning

STALLINGS – The Stallings Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. to go through an agenda that includes a rezoning hearing. SMB of Greenville LLC wants to rezone six parcels off Bleinheim Lane from mixed use to business center, which was what the property was zoned prior to 2018. This could allow for light industrial on the site.
STALLINGS, NC
Pineville Town Council to discuss police workload, fire station

PINEVILLE – Pineville Town Council will convene at 6 p.m. to discuss the workload of the police department and funding for a new fire station. The N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police assessed the police department from Jan. 1 2018 to June 30 2022 and determined Pineville needs 56 patrol officers, eight detectives, 16 telecommunicators and one or two administrative support positions.
PINEVILLE, NC
Research program studying Union County well water

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Superfund Research Program is conducting a study to prevent and reduce harmful exposure to contaminated well water. In coordination with its partners at Clean Water for NC, the program is conducting a survey to better understand well...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Matthews commissioners to discuss taxes and trees

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will convene twice today for meetings. The 5:30 p.m. meeting will pertain to the “development of and possible text amendments related to the Entertainment District.”. The 7 p.m. meeting will include updates on the tree canopy, Mecklenburg County 2023 property revaluation...
MATTHEWS, NC

