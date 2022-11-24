Read full article on original website
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
WFMZ-TV Online
Girl, 11, hit by stray bullet in development clubhouse
WFMZ-TV Online
24-year-old arrested in Schuylkill County shooting that injured 2, including his father
local21news.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
Dauphin County hired ‘expert’ to review jail deaths, but won’t release report
In September 2020, Dauphin County Commissioners announced they hired an independent investigator for an “in-depth medical review” after two men housed at the Dauphin County Prison died within days of each other from possible medical neglect. The deaths were the ninth and 10th at the jail within 20...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
abc27.com
Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting
AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
Police identify man killed in central Pa. shooting
Police have identified a man who was killed in an early morning shooting Monday. 29-year-old Luis Sanchez, who lived in Lancaster County, was one of two people shot at 1:11 a.m. in the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to Lancaster Bureau of Police. The second person shot survived,...
Mercury
Berks bank robbery suspect captured; $36,000 recovered in hotel room
The suspect in two robberies — including last week’s holdup at Members First Credit Union in Cumru Township in which he carried away tens of thousands of dollars stuffed into two bags — is in Berks County Prison following his arrest in a Wyomissing hotel room on Thanksgiving.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities continue to investigate fire that displaced 12 people in Schuylkill
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - State Police are investigating a fire that displaced a dozen people in Schuylkill County. The fire damaged seven different row homes on the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah early Monday morning. According to the Shenandoah Fire Company, it began just before midnight on Sunday. Lisa Keppel was awake and saw the flames through her window.
Stray Bullet Injures 11-Year-Old Girl In Berks County Clubhouse: Police
An 11-year-old Berks County girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest after authorities say she was struck by a stray bullet. Police in Exeter Township were called to the clubhouse at Laurel Springs housing development on East Neversink Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the department said.
Woman killed while trying to cross the street near central Pa. Dollar General Store
Officials on Monday identified a woman killed while trying to cross a street in Lancaster County less than 500 feet from her home as Brenda Lausch, of Akron, Pa. The crash occurred about 5:16 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lane of 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township near a Dollar General store.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna announces he is running for reelection
Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna is announcing he is running for reelection. Hanna had a 34-year-career with the Allentown Police Department, rising to the rank of Chief of Police. He then transitioned to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office as a County Detective before running for sheriff. Since he...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 injured in Schuylkill County shooting
abc27.com
Police investigating shooting outside Lancaster County restaurant
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a shooting reported last week outside a restaurant. Police say at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to the reported shots fired after a disturbance in the parking lot of Soul Sensations. Officers found multiple shell casings but have not located any shooting victims.
WGAL
Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
WGAL
Vigil held for man who was fatally shot in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A vigil was held at Prince of Subs in Lancaster where 29-year-old Luis Sanchez was fatally shot on early Monday morning. The mother of Sanchez spoke to WGAL at the scene of the shooting. Amanda Brown said her son, Luis Sanchez, 29, was killed after being...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man taken into custody after apparent standoff at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A three-hour standoff at a shopping center in Lehigh County came to an end with police taking a man into custody. The situation started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a large number of police officers descended on Crest Plaza on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in crisis prompts police situation at South Whitehall shopping center
