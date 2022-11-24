ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Girl, 11, hit by stray bullet in development clubhouse

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, said Exeter Township police. Someone in the men's bathroom shot...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting

AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities continue to investigate fire that displaced 12 people in Schuylkill

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - State Police are investigating a fire that displaced a dozen people in Schuylkill County. The fire damaged seven different row homes on the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah early Monday morning. According to the Shenandoah Fire Company, it began just before midnight on Sunday. Lisa Keppel was awake and saw the flames through her window.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 injured in Schuylkill County shooting

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Two people were shot during a domestic incident in Schuylkill County. State police were called to Ridge Road in Wayne Township at 12:56 a.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic dispute between a father and son. Two victims were found at the scene with gunshot...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating shooting outside Lancaster County restaurant

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a shooting reported last week outside a restaurant. Police say at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to the reported shots fired after a disturbance in the parking lot of Soul Sensations. Officers found multiple shell casings but have not located any shooting victims.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vigil held for man who was fatally shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vigil was held at Prince of Subs in Lancaster where 29-year-old Luis Sanchez was fatally shot on early Monday morning. The mother of Sanchez spoke to WGAL at the scene of the shooting. Amanda Brown said her son, Luis Sanchez, 29, was killed after being...
LANCASTER, PA

