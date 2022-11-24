Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.org
Arizona's first international airport was in Douglas. Now, preservationists are working to keep it
Several of Arizona’s airports are going to be busy for the next month or so with holiday travel. But the state’s first international airport was not in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, or anywhere else in the Valley. It was, in fact, in Douglas — right along the Arizona-Mexico border...
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in...
Maricopa County certifies while Cochise County refuses certification of 2022 election as deadline looms
PHOENIX — And you thought the midterm elections were over. Here's what's happening Monday after the long Thanksgiving weekend:. Three counties must certify their votes by the Monday deadline. At least one of those counties is a potential wild card. Two pending lawsuits by losing statewide candidates. One of...
votebeat.org
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite “political theater”
Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the...
straightarrownews.com
Mohave, Cochise counties wait to certify Arizona election results in protest
Two counties in Arizona, Mohave County and Cochise County, are refusing to certify their election results in what they said is a protest of Election Day voting issues in Maricopa County. Some Republicans in Arizona said Maricopa County’s voting machine glitches day cost them the election. In Mohave county,...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Sierra Vista man accused of Whetstone shooting to have arraignment Monday
A man from Sierra Vista has four charges against him, including one count of First Degree Murder and child abuse, following a shooting at Desert RV, according to court documents.
Comments / 0