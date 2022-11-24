Read full article on original website
Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit With Stray Bullet
Fanta Bility was killed in August 2021 when she was leaving a football game in a Philadelphia suburb with her mother and sister and the former officers fired 25 shots at a moving car Three former Pennsylvania police officers who were involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside a high school football game in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of reckless endangerment, court records show. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, 41, Devon Smith, 34, and Sean Dolan, 25, agreed to plead guilty to these...
Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge
Police in Indiana said the man fired two shots at the alleged carjacker at a Marathon gas station.
2 charged in 17-month-old child's fatal overdose of heroin, fentanyl
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people have been charged after a 17-month-old child's death as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.On Tuesday, the criminal complaints for 28-year-old Joseph Compton, of Elk River, and 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, of Little Canada, were unsealed. They made their first appearance in court Tuesday as well.According to the complaints, Ramsey County officials were called to a house on the 200 block of East County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Intveld's child was not breathing and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.Intveld told police that...
Man Aiding Walmart Shooting Victim Dies After Police Knock Him to Ground
"He took him to the ground, body slammed him to the ground," an attorney for the man's family told Newsweek.
Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown
Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Undercover officer beaten while retrieving tracking device from suspect's truck
An undercover detective with the Fort Collins Police Services was hospitalized in critical condition after he was caught trying to retrieve tracking equipment that was used in an arrest earlier in the summer. The detective, whose identity is not being released by authorities, was attempting to remove a tracking device...
Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide
The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
Woman suspected in deadly DeKalb shooting arrested in Texas
A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend’s stepfather during an argument at a DeKalb County apartment compl...
A police officer makes a profound statement after pulling over a black teen.
The teen’s emotional response hit him like a punch to the gut.
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor's office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
Video released of slain DeKalb 13-year-old boy walking with suspect
Surveillance footage released this week shows a 13-year-old boy’s final moments as he walks through a DeKalb County subd...
Man Guns Down Ex-Girlfriend, Her Mother, Her Brother and Himself: Police
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Friday and found five people, including the suspect, dead in a home.
After bank calls police on elderly man, instead of arresting him, police officer helps him out
What this police officer did for this man is not short of a good deed. A bank reported this elderly man to the police. But the cop's actions are surprising. One day, a 92-year-old man went into the bank to withdraw money, but the teller told him she couldn't serve him since his ID had expired. They eventually phoned the police to have him removed from the bank when he became angry with them.
Man Charged With Manslaughter Due to Untimely Death of an 11-Year-old Boy After Being Bitten by a Snake
It is important to always take snake bites seriously. While some bites are dry, which are less harmful and most likely will swell, others are venomous, and, if not treated carefully and promptly, can lead to death. Man accused in manslaughter of a boy instead of snake bite. The untimely...
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Pit Bull Set on Fire After Two Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy to Death: Police
The dog was reportedly set alight in retaliation for the killing of the young child, who had been playing outside with friends before the attack.
17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself
Ashton Desormeaux, 17, and his parents Brian and Janet Desormeaux were found dead in their Coniston, Ontario home A teen fatally shot his parents in the family home before killing himself. Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers were called to a home in Coniston, Ontario around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 30. Officers entered the home and found the bodies of 46-year-old Brian Desormeaux, 43-year-old Janet Desormeaux and their 17-year-old son Ashton Desormeaux. All three members died from gunshot wounds. "Through the investigation and working in collaboration with the Coroner's Office,...
