Read full article on original website
Related
Time machine: 30 years ago, Snag Park enjoyed by skiers and snowboarders on Vail Mountain following 30-acre clearing project
The new Hotel Talisa opened to guests after an 18-month renovation project. The hotel, formerly Vail Cascade Resort & Spa, was purchased by Los Angeles-based Laurus Corp. in late 2015, the Vail Daily reported. “When Laurus first announced the renovation project in early 2016, the work was expected to take...
Letter: Free parking change a business killer for Vail
I couldn’t agree more with Al Carson’s recent letter regarding the change in free parking by the town of Vail for the parking structures. An example: My wife and I were going to drive into Vail yesterday and have lunch at La Cantina in the village parking structure. Best pork burrito on the face of the earth! Plus always fun to have a marg on tap! But we didn’t ….so having lunch, maybe going to a couple of stores, grabbing some t-shirts as Christmas gifts, we didn’t think we could get it done in under an hour. We know two hours works perfectly because we have done it several times in past years. So the net result is La Cantina lost out on the lunch revenue, a couple of t-shirt shops lost some revenue and the town of Vail lost out on the taxes.
Letter: A culture killer for Vail
To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Summit County ski areas rise and fall on Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine’s best ski area lists
Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
Vail Comedy Show brings Mike Stanley to Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle Nov. 29
When: Nov. 29, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Tuesday, Nov. 29 for a special pop-up show featuring Mike Stanley at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle. “This will be our second show in Eagle, and we love doing shows there,...
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
Tree lightings, live music, star gazing, ice skating shows, visits with Santa and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/25/22
After a busy week, the activities are still going strong at Beaver Creek. Not only did the resort open early, greeting skiers and snowboarders on Monday, two days ahead of its original opening date, but it also hosted its annual World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition on Wednesday, serving up 5,000 cookies. This Friday, the traditions continue with the annual Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular.
Catching up with Kelly Newman: Q&A with Edwards Boutique Owner
Kelly Newman moved to Vail and opened 714 Home about nine months before pandemic shutdowns, but that didn’t stop her shop from gaining momentum, and ultimately becoming a favorite boutique for locals and visitors. She named the store after both her wedding anniversary and her daughter’s birthday (July 14). It showcases natural, earthy, textured items to give your home a unique and relaxed feel — or to give special (and sometimes sassy) gifts to loved ones. Through 714 Home, she helps people create more comfortable and welcoming homes, or wrap up precious presents for everything from baby showers to hostess gifts. From furniture and fixtures to handmade, soy-based candles and cowhide bags to tea towels, notebooks, wallets and charms honoring all kinds of dogs, you’ll find a plethora of delights at 714 Home.
Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement introducing more people to the great outdoors
Eagle County is an outdoor destination. But getting all who want into the great outdoors can be a challenge. It’s Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement’s job to open doors to the outdoors. Program managers recently provided the Eagle County Board of Commissioners with a program update. Eagle Valley Outdoor...
Annual coat drive spreads warmth throughout Eagle County
Staying warm is a necessity in Eagle County, not just a luxury. That’s why each year the United Way of Eagle River Valley partners with Catholic Charities Western Slope to host an annual coat drive with the goal of equipping community members with necessary winter gear. Hannah Conoley, United...
World Cup week getting underway in Beaver Creek
The fastest men on skis are set to arrive in Beaver Creek on Monday, with World Cup training scheduled to start Tuesday. The main event – Beaver Creek’s Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup – will start Friday, running through Sunday, with two downhills and a super-G race set to take place.
Salomone: Holiday happiness for the angler in your life￼
It’s that time of year again. White lights adorn evergreens in classic holiday fashion. The infamous Friday sales following Thursday’s gluttony are upon us as well. Shoppers with a question mark beside their favorite angler need to look no further than the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop in Edwards to fill every need. Whether the gift is a big hit item, an angler-focused specialty item or a stocking stuffed full of necessities and consumables that you are looking for. Angler-centered gifts are unique unexpected surprises to find under the Christmas tree.
Vail’s slide in resort rankings has no impact on visitation, business leaders say
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
Letter: Coats for Colorado
Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0