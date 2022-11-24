ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Free parking change a business killer for Vail

I couldn’t agree more with Al Carson’s recent letter regarding the change in free parking by the town of Vail for the parking structures. An example: My wife and I were going to drive into Vail yesterday and have lunch at La Cantina in the village parking structure. Best pork burrito on the face of the earth! Plus always fun to have a marg on tap! But we didn’t ….so having lunch, maybe going to a couple of stores, grabbing some t-shirts as Christmas gifts, we didn’t think we could get it done in under an hour. We know two hours works perfectly because we have done it several times in past years. So the net result is La Cantina lost out on the lunch revenue, a couple of t-shirt shops lost some revenue and the town of Vail lost out on the taxes.
VAIL, CO
Letter: A culture killer for Vail

To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
VAIL, CO
Tree lightings, live music, star gazing, ice skating shows, visits with Santa and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/25/22

After a busy week, the activities are still going strong at Beaver Creek. Not only did the resort open early, greeting skiers and snowboarders on Monday, two days ahead of its original opening date, but it also hosted its annual World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition on Wednesday, serving up 5,000 cookies. This Friday, the traditions continue with the annual Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Catching up with Kelly Newman: Q&A with Edwards Boutique Owner

Kelly Newman moved to Vail and opened 714 Home about nine months before pandemic shutdowns, but that didn’t stop her shop from gaining momentum, and ultimately becoming a favorite boutique for locals and visitors. She named the store after both her wedding anniversary and her daughter’s birthday (July 14). It showcases natural, earthy, textured items to give your home a unique and relaxed feel — or to give special (and sometimes sassy) gifts to loved ones. Through 714 Home, she helps people create more comfortable and welcoming homes, or wrap up precious presents for everything from baby showers to hostess gifts. From furniture and fixtures to handmade, soy-based candles and cowhide bags to tea towels, notebooks, wallets and charms honoring all kinds of dogs, you’ll find a plethora of delights at 714 Home.
VAIL, CO
World Cup week getting underway in Beaver Creek

The fastest men on skis are set to arrive in Beaver Creek on Monday, with World Cup training scheduled to start Tuesday. The main event – Beaver Creek’s Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup – will start Friday, running through Sunday, with two downhills and a super-G race set to take place.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Salomone: Holiday happiness for the angler in your life￼

It’s that time of year again. White lights adorn evergreens in classic holiday fashion. The infamous Friday sales following Thursday’s gluttony are upon us as well. Shoppers with a question mark beside their favorite angler need to look no further than the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop in Edwards to fill every need. Whether the gift is a big hit item, an angler-focused specialty item or a stocking stuffed full of necessities and consumables that you are looking for. Angler-centered gifts are unique unexpected surprises to find under the Christmas tree.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail’s slide in resort rankings has no impact on visitation, business leaders say

Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
VAIL, CO
Letter: Coats for Colorado

Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
COLORADO STATE
