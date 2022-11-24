After two weeks where results were too close to call, the Associated Press announced that Proposition 125, which allows the sale of wine at grocery and convenience stores, passed by a razor-thin margin of 50.6% to 49.4%. This vote aligns Colorado policy with the vast majority of the U.S., as it is the 40th state to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO