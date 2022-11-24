ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Related
The Longmont Leader

Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling

Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

How a Democrat won in Douglas County

Flipping the historically Republican Colorado House District 43 came down to a dedicated door-to-door campaign effort and a platform derived from listening to voters’ concerns, its newly-elected representative and Democrats say following the election. Voters in House District 43, which covers the Highlands Ranch area, elected Democratic candidate Robert...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
boulderbeat.news

Founding member of Boulder’s police oversight panel resigns in protest

A founding member of Boulder’s police oversight panelist has resigned over frustration with the group’s limitations in holding officers accountable following misconduct. Multiple panelists say there is a pattern of the panel’s recommendations being ignored, and believe the two-year old ordinanceA piece of municipal (city-level) legislation. that created the civilian oversight group needs updating to give it more authority.
BOULDER, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Eagle County examining STR regulations

I read with interest Scott Miller’s piece on Eagle County’s effort to discover what action may be needed to regulate short-term rentals. I was particularly intrigued by the “Four facts” inset with encapsulated overviews, especially since those “facts” don’t match up at all with what every full-time Eagle-Vail resident can see with our own eyes.
Vail Daily

Letter: Coats for Colorado

Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Citizens weigh in on potential gun restrictions in Broomfield

With Broomfield City Council poised to consider passage of local gun ordinances, residents shared concerns that firearm restrictions could negatively impact law-abiding citizens. City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading for proposed gun ordinances on Tuesday, which follows two earlier executive sessions and study sessions to examine legalities...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Vail Daily

Edwards residents start petition to move school bus stop over safety concerns￼

Families in the Eagle River Village Mobile Home community in Edwards have garnered significant communal support to relocate a school bus stop in the neighborhood. “¡Dígale al Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle que los estudiantes en las trailas de Edwards se merecen algo mucho mejor!” or “Tell the Eagle County School District that the students in the Edwards trailers deserve much better!” reads the petition, which has gathered over 300 signatures advocating for the school district to provide a safer bus stop for the children living in the Edwards trailers.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years

The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
VAIL, CO
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments

The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
DENVER, CO
