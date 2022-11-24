Read full article on original website
Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling
Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
How a Democrat won in Douglas County
Flipping the historically Republican Colorado House District 43 came down to a dedicated door-to-door campaign effort and a platform derived from listening to voters’ concerns, its newly-elected representative and Democrats say following the election. Voters in House District 43, which covers the Highlands Ranch area, elected Democratic candidate Robert...
Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit claiming Xcel to blame for Marshall Fire
On Saturday, a Boulder District Court judge denied a motion filed by Xcel Energy to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company "substantially caused or contributed to the cause" of the Marshall Fire.
Eagle County commissioners hear proposals for two workforce housing projects
Eagle County earlier this year received a $50 million infusion of housing funding. Now officials are working on the best ways to spend the money. Habitat for Humanity would like subsidies for 16 new units in Eagle. The developers of Eagle’s Haymeadow project have proposed the county purchase 43 condos...
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
Local liquor stores prepare for increased competition after Proposition 125 passes
After two weeks where results were too close to call, the Associated Press announced that Proposition 125, which allows the sale of wine at grocery and convenience stores, passed by a razor-thin margin of 50.6% to 49.4%. This vote aligns Colorado policy with the vast majority of the U.S., as it is the 40th state to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Boulder judge allows lawsuit blaming Xcel Energy for Marshall fire to move forward￼
Boulder District Judge Christopher Zenisek has rejected a motion by Xcel Energy to dismiss a class action lawsuit that blamed the state’s largest utility for causing or contributing to the hugely destructive Marshall fire on Dec. 30. Attorney James Avery with Denver Injury Law LLC in Boulder and the...
Indictment: Deputy accused of killing Christian Glass muted bodycam during incident
Two deputies involved in the death of a 22-year-old man who called for help after getting his SUV stuck on a boulder are facing several charges.
Founding member of Boulder’s police oversight panel resigns in protest
A founding member of Boulder’s police oversight panelist has resigned over frustration with the group’s limitations in holding officers accountable following misconduct. Multiple panelists say there is a pattern of the panel’s recommendations being ignored, and believe the two-year old ordinanceA piece of municipal (city-level) legislation. that created the civilian oversight group needs updating to give it more authority.
Letter: Eagle County examining STR regulations
I read with interest Scott Miller’s piece on Eagle County’s effort to discover what action may be needed to regulate short-term rentals. I was particularly intrigued by the “Four facts” inset with encapsulated overviews, especially since those “facts” don’t match up at all with what every full-time Eagle-Vail resident can see with our own eyes.
Letter: Coats for Colorado
Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
Citizens weigh in on potential gun restrictions in Broomfield
With Broomfield City Council poised to consider passage of local gun ordinances, residents shared concerns that firearm restrictions could negatively impact law-abiding citizens. City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading for proposed gun ordinances on Tuesday, which follows two earlier executive sessions and study sessions to examine legalities...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
Edwards residents start petition to move school bus stop over safety concerns￼
Families in the Eagle River Village Mobile Home community in Edwards have garnered significant communal support to relocate a school bus stop in the neighborhood. “¡Dígale al Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle que los estudiantes en las trailas de Edwards se merecen algo mucho mejor!” or “Tell the Eagle County School District that the students in the Edwards trailers deserve much better!” reads the petition, which has gathered over 300 signatures advocating for the school district to provide a safer bus stop for the children living in the Edwards trailers.
Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years
The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
Man pleads guilty to 10 armed bank robberies across metro
A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty to 10 armed bank robberies that took place over three months.
Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments
The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
