Santa Cruz, CA

7x7.com

26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)

This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
BERKELEY, CA
calmatters.network

Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys

In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
PALO ALTO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots

If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Monterey, California

Once the “Sardine Capital of the World,” the Monterey of the 1900s looks quite a bit different from the Monterey we know today. Though writers and artists alike have long called Monterey home, seeking to immortalize its beauty, this seaside city was more known for its fisheries than for its tourism.
MONTEREY, CA
sfstandard.com

Man 3D-Prints Entire San Francisco City in Homage to Beloved Hometown

When people yearn for home, some watch movies about their city or call up family. San Francisco native Nick Hollister, however, 3D-printed a giant topographically accurate map to feel closer to his roots. “Printing each tile, I got to know each neighborhood a little,” Hollister said. Hollister grew up...
WASHINGTON, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sailors Rescued After Running Aground Near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving

The Coast Guard conducted a helicopter rescue from the sailing vessel LULA that ran aground near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving, Thursday. At 10 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center received a notification that a Digital Selective Calling distress signal was activated in the vicinity of Santa Cruz. After making radio calls on VHF Channel 16, Coast Guard watchstanders were able to determine that the distress signal came from the LULA that ran aground with two persons aboard. The stranded mariners had abandoned their vessel while on the rocks and left it adrift. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center launched a helicopter from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and a 45-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands to conduct the rescue.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘Enchant' Lights Up San Jose With Holiday Spirit

The world's largest Christmas attractions has arrived to the South Bay. "Enchant," the holiday-themed light event, is now in place at PayPal Park in San Jose. The spectacular is officially opening on Black Friday and will feature a walk-thru light maze, a 100-foo-tall holiday tree, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, market place, holiday food and cocktails.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

The Standard’s Guide to Bay Area Holiday Pop-Up Shops

The holidays are upon us, marking a season of spending sprees—for our loved ones, of course. Sure, you could buy online and risk losing your bounty to porch pirates. Or, you could trade a little convenience for the adventure of exploring what local businesses have to offer with our guide to holiday pop-up shops around the Bay Area.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
OAKLAND, CA

