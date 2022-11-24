Read full article on original website
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 29
For a behind-the-scenes look at “I Love Lucy” check out “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023, at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins a witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS. Tickets: tickets@msc.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.
Here’s some early December holiday events in B-CS
Holiday season is here and festivities are underway. Here’s a look at holiday events around Bryan-College Station throughout the first half of December. The city of Bryan will hold its free Holiday Magic event Thursday at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities include a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more. A free shuttle will be offered for those who park at Blinn College.
Lyle Lovett added to OPAS 50th anniversary celebration
As if the OPAS 50th anniversary celebration wasn’t already huge, Anne Black and her crew have upped the excitement level by adding a Valentine’s Night concert by Aggie Favorite Son Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Band. Black, longtime OPAS executive director, said in Monday’s announcement, “We have a...
B-CS Salvation Army has over 1,000 angels left to be adopted through Angel Tree program
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has over 1,000 angels that have yet to be “adopted” through its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. “We started out with over 2,800 angels on the...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 4
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 28, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Oldham Goodwin sells Westinghouse Building, Big Sky Medical buys in
The largest life science transaction occurred in the Brazos Valley in October — somewhat under the radar — when Big Sky Medical of Dallas became the new owner of the Westinghouse Building at Providence Park in College Station, according to Casey Oldham, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Oldham Goodwin.
Early voting starts for runoff election for Bryan City Council SMD 5
Early voting for the runoff election for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold starts Monday and runs through Saturday. Neither candidate surpassed 50% of the vote total in the general election Nov. 8. Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo...
Himmel to take on safety and security of BISD
Rich Himmel was announced as the Bryan school district’s new assistant director of safety and security at the Nov. 14 board meeting. Ron Clary, executive director of auxiliary services for the district, announced Himmel’s employment, stating that Himmel has over 30 years of law enforcement experience and will be an asset to the district.
Texas A&M confers the most agriculture undergraduate degrees
The Chronicle of Higher Education has announced that Texas A&M University conferred the most bachelor’s degrees in agriculture, agriculture operations and related sciences from 2018-2020. The data, sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, looked at the number of degrees awarded from July 1 to June 30 of each...
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Board of Regents establishes Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of the Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences. The new institute will bring together world-class science, academic expertise and facilities to advance its equine mission. Major goals include strengthening equine collaborations among public and private sectors and academia. Collaborators will work toward enhanced care and welfare of horses, improved research infrastructure and top-tier education for students and professionals.“Today’s approval from the Board of Regents is a remarkable milestone in forming the world’s most comprehensive and collaborative equine program,” said Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “Our work will create synergies across the equine sector that strengthen it long into the future.”
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Aggie women's basketball team to host Owls on Sunday at Reed Arena
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look for their third straight win when they host Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (4-1) lost at Duke 71-52 in their first road game of the season on Nov. 17 in Durham, North Carolina. Since then A&M has won two straight at home, topping Texas Southern 67-54 on Nov. 20 and Texas State 67-46 on Wednesday. Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker each scored 17 points to lead the Aggies against Texas Southern, and Jones and Aaliyah Patty scored 11 points each in the win over Texas State.
Rice steps up in fourth quarter to beat Aggies
The Rice women’s basketball team delivered a haymaker against Texas A&M and then punched its coach in the mouth during a postgame celebration. The Owls played tough down the stretch for a 66-58 victory Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena, becoming the first team in school history to start the season 6-0, ending an eight-game losing streak to A&M in the process. In the team’s jubilant locker room, head coach Lindsay Edmonds got a bloody lip.
Trio of Texas A&M football players earn SEC weekly honors
The Texas A&M football team had a trio of players earn Southeastern Conference honors of the week for their efforts in a 38-23 victory over fifth-ranked LSU on Saturday. Junior running back Devon Achane was the offensive player of the week, senior strong safety Demani Richardson shared defensive player of the week honors with South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial and quarterback Conner Weigman shared freshman honors with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.
Texas A&M football team upsets No. 5 LSU to end season
It had been 61 days since Texas A&M last won an Southeastern Conference football game — a narrow 23-21 win over Arkansas that required a bazaar fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Aggie safety Demani Richardson. As the Aggies’ season drew to a close Saturday night, A&M needed...
Cessna's grades: Aggies produce an effort to remember in win over No. 5 Tigers
DEFENSE: A- • What went right: The scoop-and-score by strong safety Demani Richardson on the fumble caused by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper put A&M in control. • What went wrong: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 84 yards rushing on 12 carries, and the Tigers’ receivers had 103 yards after the catch.
Mo City Von: Devon Achane’s return revs Texas A&M offense in 38-23 upset win over LSU
Devon Achane’s athleticism and agility has given Texas A&M football fans plenty of chances to ooh and aah over the last three years. The junior running back did it again on Saturday night with a career-best performance in the Aggies’ 38-23 upset win over fifth-ranked LSU. After missing...
