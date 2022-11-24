Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
NFL Rumors: New Details About Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Serious’ Injury
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be going under the knife this offseason. The NFL world recently discovered a big reason why Rodgers hasn’t been playing at his standard MVP-caliber level this season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback earlier this week confirmed he’s dealing with a broken thumb on his right throwing hand, an injury he sustained in early October.
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
Lamar Jackson Deletes Insensitive Tweet In Response To Critic
Sunday was a rough one for Lamar Jackson, and the superstar quarterback aired out his frustration on social media. A Twitter user took aim at Jackson after the signal-caller’s underwhelming Week 12 performance at TIAA Bank Field, where Baltimore was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The critic argued the Ravens should not fulfill Jackson’s reported contract desires and instead let the two-time Pro Bowl selection walk and use the money to address other team needs.
Odell Beckham Appears To Tweet Frustration After Kicked Off Plane
Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Sunday morning flight bound for Los Angeles, according to a Miami-Dade Police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The police report stated the flight crew deemed Beckham to be coming in and out of consciousness, and when...
Aaron Rodgers Injury: Latest Update On Packers Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers haven’t encountered much good fortune this season, and they caught another tough break Sunday night in Philadelphia. Rodgers, who’s been playing with a broken thumb since October, exited Green Bay’s eventual loss to the Eagles in the third quarter due to a ribs injury. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers was in enough pain after his team’s 40-33 defeat that a Packers staffer needed to carry the quarterback’s suitcase out of the locker room.
Umm Why Isn’t Jaguars Mascot Wearing Clothes During Week 12 Game?!
The Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens weren’t the only stars to take the field Sunday in Jacksonville as Jaxson de Ville, the mascot of the Jaguars, gained plenty of attention during the Week 12 slate. de Ville, also known as “Jax,” was captured on the FOX Sports broadcast wearing only...
Deebo Samuel Blasts Former 49er For Perceived Jimmy Garoppolo Slight
The dust has barely settled following Week 12, but it appears the animosity for the 49ers-Dolphins Week 13 matchup is already boiling. San Francisco and Miami hold a slim lead in the NFC West and AFC East, respectively, which makes this Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium an important one for both teams.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player
As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game
Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England. Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.
NFL Week 13 Lines: First Look At Biggest Week Of Season So Far
There are 18 weeks in the NFL regular season, so every game is of utmost importance. But there are some weeks, especially as we near the end of the campaign, that carry a little more significance. Week 13 is one of those weeks. Starting Thursday night when the New England...
NFL Exec Believes Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With This Team
One NFL executive is expecting a return to the NFC East for Odell Beckham Jr., but not a reunion with the New York Giants. A Beckham signing appears to be imminent, as the veteran wide receiver reportedly is completely recovered from his torn ACL injury and has been fully cleared to play. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, OBJ will spend the week meeting with suitors, starting with a trip to the Meadowlands followed by visits to Dallas and Buffalo.
NFL Odds: Chiefs Supplant Bills As Consensus Super Bowl LVII Favorites
The Chiefs and the Bills have nearly identical records, but the directions Kansas City and Buffalo have taken over the past four weeks has oddsmakers shifting their tune. The Bills came into the 2022-23 NFL season as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo’s path to Glendale, Ariz. seemed to be assured with how it started the season. But the past four weeks have not been kind to the Bills. That stretch of games have included two straight losses to the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings and two narrow wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. Buffalo also will lose star pass rusher Von Miller for an extended period of time.
Rams Yet to Announce Starting Quarterback for Sunday vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Rams have you to announce a starting quarterback for their game Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. We know that it won’t be Matthew Stafford who is out due to a concussion. We assumed it would be John Wolford as long as he had recovered from his neck injury, but coach Sean McVay stated Friday that Bryce Perkins might get the start. Wolford is not on the injury report, so he is healthy enough to play, but perhaps McVay is just trying to keep the Kansas City Chiefs guessing. If the Rams do not announce a starter, then the Chiefs would have to prepare for the possibility of either or both quarterbacks playing.
NFL Fines Raiders’ Davante Adams For Conduct Toward Official
The NFL has taken action and dug into the pockets of Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams. During the Raiders 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 11, Broncos safety Justin Simmons collided with Adams, making contact with Adams’ neck and head area, which resulted in an incomplete pass with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Has Career Day At Expense Of Seahawks Bettors
Josh McDaniels appeared to seek out new ways to lose Sunday, but luckily for the Raiders, Josh Jacobs was him. Las Vegas made questionable fourth-down decisions and lacked aggression down the stretch, but its Pro Bowl running back scored a game-winning 86-yard touchdown in overtime to beat the Seahawks in Seattle, 40-34. The win was the Raiders’ second straight in an overtime period.
Packers-Eagles DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Jalen Hurts has the highest optimal probability on this showdown slate between the Philadelphia Eagles and...
Is Packers History Repeating Itself With Jordan Love-Aaron Rodgers?
Sometimes life delivers bizarre coincidences, and Packers fans saw that during “Sunday Night Football.”. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in the third quarter in what the team announced as an oblique injury. Jordan Love stepped in and quickly delivered a pass to rookie Christian Watson, who ran it 63 yards for a touchdown.
Sports World Cannot Get Enough Of Brian Robinson’s ‘Big Hat’
It’s hard to give the Washington Commanders credit for anything, but at least their most recent win ushered in the era of Brian Robinson’s big hats. Despite entering the game having put forth another embarrassing display, the Commanders left Sunday with another big win over and NFC contender, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, at FedEx Field. It wasn’t what happened on the field that made headlines, however, it was running back Brian Robinson’s postgame attire that did.
