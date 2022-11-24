Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
State awards $3 million in redevelopment grants to local applicants
The state has awarded $3 million in grants to Lebanon County firms as part of its 2022 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The program, operated by the state’s Office of the Budget, targets the “acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects,” according to its official website.
abc27.com
Fundraising campaign announced for welcome center in Adams County
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Main Street Gettysburg recently announced a capital campaign to raise $500,000 in grant match funds to build a new welcome center. Main Street Gettysburg is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is focused on economic development in Gettysburg Borough according to Jill Sellers, president and CEO of Main Street Gettysburg.
abc27.com
Perry County receives $3M grant to centralize government services
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Perry County has received a $3 million state grant to support a capital project designed to centralize the county’s government services. According to Rep. Perry Stambaugh (R-Perry/Juniata), the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will be used by the commissioners to acquire land and hire architectural firms to plan and construct a new county office building.
iheart.com
Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday
>Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Weis Markets is joining with customers to support local nonprofits during the National Day of Giving Tuesday, November 29th. Each Weis store team has selected a nonprofit to receive customer donations, which stores will match up to 500-dollars per location. Customers can donate by adding on to their total receipt when they check out, or by rounding up to the next dollar. A company spokeswoman says local organizations chosen by Weis locations are primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations.
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
abc27.com
Cumberland County awards over $5 million in recovery grant funding
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted to approve over $5 million in additional Cumberland County Recovery Grants at the Commissioners’ Finance Meeting that took place on Nov. 23. The board approved $5,406,757 at the meeting. By a vote of 2-1, Commissioners Jean Foschi...
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $100K sold to online Lebanon County player
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was recently awarded to an online player from Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 23, drawing matching four of the five white balls: 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball, 25, to win […]
WGAL
Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
abc27.com
Red Cross responds to Lebanon apartment building after water break
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the American Red Cross, on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, the American Red Cross responded to the Chestnut Crossings Apartments, located on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Lebanon, after receiving reports of a water main break and building collapse.
abc27.com
Midstate shops see large crowds for Small Business Saturday
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the National Retail Federation, this weekend an estimated 166.3 million people were projected to take part in holiday shopping either in person or online. Small Businesses in the Midstate are hoping to realize their share of that number thanks in part to Small...
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
Lancaster Farming
Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat
DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
Lebanon doctor to pay $86K for alleged False Claims Act violations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon doctor has agreed to pay the United States more than $86,500 to resolve civil liability for allegedly administering COVID-19 vaccines but then billing Medicare for additional services, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said that between Feb. […]
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
abc27.com
Lebanon County business uses Small Business Saturday to give back
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shop in Lebanon County is using Small Business Saturday as a way to help the community. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats in Palmyra encourages the community to shop local, as well as give local. The business asked for non-perishable food items that will be...
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
PennLive.com
136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments
A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley shoppers look for Black Friday bargains
LANCASTER, Pa. — It's Black Friday – the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. An estimated 217 million Americans plan to buy gifts in stores and online, despite high inflation. NerdWallet estimates shoppers will spend an average of $823. News 8's Tom Lehman checked in with shoppers...
