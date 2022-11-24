Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Gallery One to present Capture the Magic exhibit starting Nov. 30
Gallery One will present its December show, Capture the Magic, to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. This month at Gallery One, the artists are capturing the magic of the season, and for the first time, the theme was chosen by gallery patrons. Magic is defined...
Cape Gazette
Magic of Christmas concert set at All Saints' Rehoboth Dec. 3
All Saints' Church will host a holiday musical concert called the Magic of Christmas at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Featured vocalists are Ellen Turi and Joseph Turi, alumni of the Shrewsbury Trio and Metropolitan Opera, with their accompanist Jennifer Carapuccini, and All Saints' Music Director Jon Rania on the mighty pipe organ. During the program, attendees will be invited to sing a few Christmas carols.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth professor pens second novel
The long-held dream comes true once again for Rehoboth author Ethan Joella, whose second novel, “A Quiet Life,” will be released by Simon & Schuster Tuesday, Nov. 29. In November 2021, when Simon & Schuster published his first book, “A Little Hope,” Joella was told the publisher generally waits to see how the first novel sells before buying a second one. However, Simon & Schuster signed him for a second novel before the first was even available for sale.
Cape Gazette
Join us for New Year’s Eve at Sydney’s
"Out with the old, in with the new" 2023 is all about you. Dress to impress with your semi formal wear. Join us in bringing in 2023 in style - dancing the night away to the smooth sounds of Comfort Zone. Enjoy dinner from 6-8pm, Music starts 8pm. Get your...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale sets holiday concert Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong is highlighting familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs. Featured arrangements include “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” among many other beloved favorites.
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
World AIDS Days service and art exhibit opening set Dec. 1
An exhibition titled ART & AIDS, A Story to Be Told, will open in the CAMP Rehoboth gallery on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1. A commemoration begins at 4 p.m. at CAMP Rehoboth, when participants will walk together in a group to attend a service of hope and remembrance at All Saints’ Church, 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach. For this year’s observance, CAMP Rehoboth is honored to host a section of the AIDS Memorial Quilt which will serve as a powerful visual backdrop as participants remember the many lives lost to AIDS and reflect on the continuing impact today.
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach sets holiday activities and tree lighting Dec. 3
The Town of Bethany Beach will host its annual holiday happenings Saturday, Dec. 3, free and open to kids of all ages. There is no rain date. A story time and meet and greet with local mother-daughter writing team Carol and Cori Burcham is set for 10:30 a.m. at the nature center, 807 Garfield Parkway. They will read aloud from their picture book, “Goodness Gracious Golly Gee, I Forgot My Christmas Tree!” and tell listeners how their picture book got its name.
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
Cape Gazette
Health Fitness & Leisure Expo seeks exhibitors March 11
Delaware Resorts Expos announces its 4th Annual Health Fitness & Leisure Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Cape Henlopen High School on Kings Highway in Lewes. More than 80 exhibitors will offer a full array of health, fitness, retirement community and leisure-related products and services for current and future resort-area residents and their homes. Lead sponsor Beebe Healthcare will again offer free health screenings.
Cape Gazette
Zwaanendael Club holiday bazaar and raffle set Dec. 3
The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club will hold a holiday bazaar and raffle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 , at the Lewes Historical Society Campus, 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes. Activities include a bake sale, mystery gift sale, small gift and ornament sale, silent auction, and raffles...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth’s tree lighting and sing-along kicks off holiday season
Thousands of spectators gathered to ring in the holiday season at the annual Rehoboth Beach tree lighting and sing-along at the Bandstand Nov. 25. The ceremony was hosted by Clear Space Theatre Company. Carols preceded the 7 p.m. tree lighting. A 20-year-old green giant arborvitae is serving as the City...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
Cape Gazette
Traci Denise Hurd, cherished family
Traci Denise Hurd (Dutton), 56, of Milford, wheeled her way into heaven Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Her strength, silliness, sass, and kindness carried her through life making friends and memories along the way. She loved going to church, working with children, shopping with her mom, holding babies, and her dogs,...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Lights switch to flip on for the season Dec. 3
To help make spirits merry and bright, Lewes Lights is keeping it simple this year, focusing on the spirit of giving and spreading joy throughout the community. Elves are concentrating on getting more homes and businesses east of Route 1 to decorate with lights as they celebrate the season, and register to be on the free Christmas lights driving tour map. Every illuminated home sparks neighboring homes to put up lights. Together, they make Lewes glow and add to the collective joy, which is bigger than competition. Awards have been eliminated this year.
Cape Gazette
The switch has been flipped: Schellville opens
The expanded Schellville Christmas Village opened to rave reviews Nov. 19 and 20. Located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside near Rehoboth Beach, Schellville has added several new attractions this season, including an expanded Snow Zone and sledding hill, more slow machines and fire pits, tree houses, nightly live music starting at 7 p.m., a game room, more artisan's space, two new trains and expanded food and drink options.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday ( I know, it's Friday, hopefully you can forgive me for taking a day off to be with my family on Thanksgiving ), Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex's picks...
Comments / 0