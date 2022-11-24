ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caps N Laps brings community and camaraderie for a good cause

By Katie Ussin
 4 days ago
A lot of us will be gathering for the holidays, but what about the rest of the year?

Socializing is important for our emotional health, especially as we get older.

There is a fun group that helps each other and their community, one stitch at time.

You hear them before you see them. Laughter leads to the knitting and crocheting group that meets every Thursday afternoon inside the French Creek Family YMCA in Avon.

The yarn is as colorful as their personalities.

“We can get kind of bad, but we try to keep it clean,” joked one of the women.

It is called Caps N Laps and it’s just one of the groups the YMCA hosts to help knit people together.

The camaraderie is what the ladies say means the most.

“I am a widow,” said Anne Chapman, Caps N Laps member. “So, company is very essential at this point in my life, and I started knitting again; something I did as a child when I was very young.”

Learning from each other and listening to one another, their needles and hooks flow as effortlessly as the conversation.

“It’s very relaxing to me, especially when I’m stressed,” said one of the members.

That is a big reason why this craft soared in popularity during the pandemic, but these yarn enthusiasts are lifers; their skill stitched over time. They welcome all skill levels, though, and love to teach novice knitters.

Along with fun and friendship, the women have found a purpose for their passion.

“Everything we make is made with love,” said a member.

The women donate everything they make to local charities. Hats and mittens to keep children in foster care warm, and blankets to wrap around babies and the elderly. They say they average at least a thousand items a year.

“That’s the beautiful thing about it and these ladies just do beautiful work,” said Chapman.

Caps N Laps and meets every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Family YMCA in Avon.

All are welcome to join.

