wbrc.com

Hoover residents concerned about sewage smell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new complaints of a sewage odor in certain areas of Hoover. Three years ago, Jefferson County spent $43 million at the Cahaba plant and at the Chapel Road plant to prevent foul odor. I spoke with County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens who said they rectified...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. Authorities say that a family member was the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

30-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, Jerrod Excell Turner was found in the driveway of an abandoned home on 29th Street Southwest around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers discovered Turner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Turner was pronounced dead […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

How to avoid getting scammed on Giving Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Giving Tuesday is tomorrow, and the annual event has helped raise millions of dollars for charities. Giving Tuesday is a day designed to do good, but scammers see it as an opportunity to do the complete opposite. The Better Business Bureau says when you are searching...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man killed in Birmingham shooting Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday evening. The police department said officers were called to the 2800 block of 29th Street Southwest just before 7 p.m. Officers found a man lying unresponsive in the driveway of what appeared to be an abandoned house.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

1 dead in shooting in southwest Birmingham neighborhood

A Saturday-night shooting in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood left one person dead. Birmingham police identified the victim Sunday morning as Jerrod Excell Turner. He was 30. Officers were called just after 6:35 p.m. to the 2800 block of 29th Street S.W. on a report of a male shot. The victim...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County

The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man, 73, killed in crash near I-22 in Adamsville

A 73-year-od man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adamsville. The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Road at Interstate 22, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released on Monday. Authorities said Ernest Lee King Jr. was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Hillcrest Road. As he approached...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
hooversun.com

Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover

Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Community Lights on Angel in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – For the month of December from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm drive by 505 Angel Dr S, Jacksonville, AL 36265 to enjoy a synchronized light and music show. Lights on Angel is an annual Christmas show that takes place each night, simply tune your car radio to 89.5 FM and listen to the lights dance to the music.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Christmas on the Farm in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, December 3rd from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm join Dustbunnies and Dog Hair at1085 Anniston Beach Rd, Anniston, AL 36206 for Christmas on the Farm. Its time again for Christmas on the Farm and the animals will be dressed up and ready to take pictures with you. Fan favorites like Holmes and Watson, Luke, Red, Sweentess, Rose, Henry and Flapjack will be there.
ANNISTON, AL
birminghamtimes.com

11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

