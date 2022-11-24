Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
First lady Jill Biden unveiled holiday decorations at the White House, where twinkling lights, Christmas trees, and a message of unity will greet visitors throughout the season.
‘The Hill’ ranks Manchin among 8 most vulnerable Senate Democrats
West Virginia's U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin was ranked by Nexstar national political outlet The Hill as one of the eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats on Monday.
Sand Hills Express
Transcript: Rep. James Clyburn on “Face the Nation”
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: Right now I want to speak to House Majority Whip, Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn, who joins us from Santee, South Carolina, this morning. Congressman, it’s good to have you on the program. I want to start with what has happened in the past two weeks, we’ve had these three mass shootings. Back in June, you helped to push through this bipartisan investment in shoring up red flag laws and background checks, $13 billion expansion. And yet, in Virginia, both of the gun buyers legally purchased their weapons allegedly, so did the one in Colorado, what does that tell you about the efficacy of the federal law?
Sand Hills Express
Transcript: Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff on “Face the Nation”
The following is a transcript of an interview with former Homeland Security Secretaries Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: And we want to continue that conversation about some of the national security risks, including gun violence. We’re going...
Comments / 0