Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian slammed for hanging with Tristan for ‘Friendsgiving’

By Emily Selleck
 4 days ago

Nobody messes with the Kardashian family and gets away with it — except Tristan Thompson, it seems.

Kim Kardashian came under fire for hanging out with her sister Khloé Kardashian’s cheating ex at a Thanksgiving celebration this week.

The Skims founder, 42, posted on Instagram on Thursday that she and Thompson, 31, recently visited a Los Angeles juvenile detention facility to dine with young men ahead of the holiday.

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she captioned a series of snaps from the event. “This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”

Kim added, “These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life.”

The pair visited a Los Angeles juvenile detention facility together.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian

“My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are,” she concluded. “I can’t wait to see them all come true.”

Despite the wholesome post — which featured a series of pics of the group sharing a meal — fans were quick to criticize Thompson’s presence in the comments section.

“Why are u doing this with Tristan after what he did to ur sister? Please make it make sense,” one person wrote.

Another follower commented, “Kim what we aren’t going to do is make Tristan the enemy and then try to give him his redemption arc . Blur his face out lol.”

A third hilariously chimed in, “I see they finally put Tristan in jail.”

The NBA player, who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 3-month-old son with Khloé, cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship .

Thompson was first caught being unfaithful to the Good American founder, 38, the weekend before she welcomed their daughter, True, in April 2018.

Thompson and Khloé dated off an on from 2016 to 2022.
GC Images

After Khloé forgave him, he was then seen getting cozy with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

Most recently, Thompson fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols, conceiving the baby on the same weekend that Khloé threw him a 30th birthday party.

He initially denied being the father of Nichols’ son and even appeared to threaten her over child support .

However, DNA proved that he was the father and baby Theo was born on Dec. 1, 2021.

The revelation seemingly caused Thompson and Khloé’s relationship to end for good, but the former couple continue to co-parent their children closely.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
msn.com

Khloé Kardashian furious at Tristan Thompson for paying for daughter's birthday party

Khloé Kardashian was left fuming after she discovered her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had paid for their daughter's birthday party. During the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, fans were given a glimpse of the pastel-themed bash the reality TV star threw to celebrate True's fourth birthday in April.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'

The couple first met in 2014 while at a party in Ibiza Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spreading some holiday cheer with their first holiday card as a couple! The Kardashians star, 67, unveiled the card on Instagram today, which featured a portrait of the couple posing side by side. "Happy holidays," is written over a simple black background and it's signed with, "xoxo, Kris and Corey." Jenner teamed up with Shutterfly to create the holiday card after partnering with them for their  "Win the Holidays" campaign.  Alongside the...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
