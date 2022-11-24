Effective: 2022-11-28 19:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 800 PM CST. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus and Franklin Counties. For the White Oak Creek...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White Oak Creek Near Talco. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 04/30/1962. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO