Sonoma County, CA

Prep football: Windsor, Cardinal Newman, St. Vincent back in NCS title games

By GUS MORRIS
 4 days ago
Sonoma County will have three familiar teams playing for North Coast Section prep football titles this weekend.

Windsor is back in a section title game for the second straight year and will be looking to defend its Division 3 crown. Cardinal Newman and Marin Catholic will square off for the Division 4 title for the second straight season and over in Division 7, St. Vincent hopes to continue its perfect season and capture its second straight section title.

Here are preview capsules for all three championship games.

Division 3: No. 2 Windsor (10-2) vs. No. 1 El Cerrito (12-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Benicia High School: There aren’t many teams like El Cerrito in all of Northern California. The undefeated Gauchos boast one of the best defenses in the entire state behind a slew of elite athletes and Division I prospects, like three-star cornerbacks Warren Smith, a Washington State commit, and Kamani Jackson, who has an offer from San Jose State.

Safeties Jermain Hargraves and Aaron Woodard, two- and three-star recruits, respectively, anchor a defense that has allowed just 62 points in 11 games (one of their 12 wins was a forfeit).

“Their speed on defense is really something we haven’t seen,” Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said. “But we have some things we do well that present a challenge that sort of counteracts their speed. We really feel confident in our kids.”

The Gauchos also haven’t played a cupcake schedule, either. They have wins over Amador Valley (7-3), Freedom-Oakley (27-13), Foothill (35-7) and Vacaville (14-9). They won each of their first two playoff games by 41 points, both games that saw running back Tony McAdoo rush for over 200 yards. Junior quarterback Michael Vanhook captains an offense averaging 34.5 points per game.

Sexton and the Jaguars recognize the tall task ahead but feel ready for the challenge.

“Are they going to do some really athletic things that result in big plays? They probably are,” Sexton said, “but if we can weather that storm and if we can hang in there, make it a one-score game late, I really like our chances.”

CalPreps computer prediction: El Cerrito, 28-21

Division 4: No. 3 Cardinal Newman (8-4) vs. No. 1 Marin Catholic (12-0), 7 p.m., Saturday, San Rafael High School: One of the great North Bay rivalries will be renewed this weekend. Saturday will be the fifth time these Catholic powerhouses will play in a section title game since 2015. The Cardinals’ lone win was in 2019, when they went on to win a state title. The Wildcats returned the favor last year en route to their own state title.

Marin Catholic won 42-7 last year but the Cardinals were without star running back Santino Acevedo, who was out with an injury. He’ll suit up this time around and lead a Cardinals team that’s coming off a gritty 17-14 upset win over No. 2 seed Acalanes, won on a last-second field goal by sophomore Patrick Gardner.

The Cardinals will be the underdog once again this weekend but should have a chance if they can repeat last week’s performance, especially on defense.

“They’re good,” Cardinal Newman head coach Richard Sanchez said of Marin Catholic. “They’re real good. We knew they were good. We watched them in the first half last weekend. But I’m glad we’re playing them again. That’s important for us.”

The Wildcats are coming off a 20-7 win over No. 5 seed Del Norte that head coach Mazi Moayed said was their “sloppiest” game of the season. Junior running back Charles Williams, who has offers from Oregon State and San Jose State, ran for over 100 yards and senior quarterback Joey Cook, who won a state title with San Marin last year, passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

CalPreps computer prediction: Marin Catholic, 31-14

Division 7: No. 1 St. Vincent (12-0) vs. No. 2 Clear Lake (11-1), 7 p.m., Saturday, Rancho Cotate High School: While the Mustangs are in the midst of their best season in school history and will be the favorite in this one, they’re preparing for a battle against a Clear Lake program that gave them trouble in the semifinals last year. The Cardinals actually led going into the fourth quarter of that game before a late touchdown secured the 25-20 win for St. Vincent.

“That was the first thing I brought up after our game on Saturday,” Mustangs coach Trent Herzog said. “These guys played with us last year; they’re going to have confidence, they’re not going to be intimidated or scared of us, so we have to have a great week of practice and have a really, really good game plan for these guys.”

The Cardinals are more balanced offensively this year and have an improved defense, Herzog said. Last week in their 28-22 win over Kelseyville, the Cardinals got four stops within their 35-yard line on defense; got a 100-yard, two-touchdown outing from running back Hank Ollenberger, the North Central League I Offensive MVP; and saw quarterback Jake Soderquist go 19-for-25 for 231 yards with two scores and two picks.

The Mustangs will also need to key in on wide receiver Ayden Williams, who had seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown last week. Herzog said he might be the fastest wide receiver St. Vincent has faced all season.

CalPreps computer prediction: St. Vincent, 28-19

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

