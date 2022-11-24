Read full article on original website
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
Fire Destroys Several Shenandoah Row Homes
A fire early Monday morning tore through several row homes in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
Schuylkill County Man in Custody on Attempted Homicide Charges; Two Flown with Gunshot Wounds
A suspect is in custody and two people were flown with gunshot wounds early Sunday after an incident in Wayne Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday morning, just before 1:00am. Troopers responded to 101 Ridge Rd., Wayne Township, for an active domestic between father and son.
Santa Lights Mahanoy City Christmas Tree
Santa Claus was in Mahanoy City Saturday evening for the lighting of the borough's Christmas Tree at Centre and Catawissa Street. Saturday's Tree Lighting Ceremony began with a choral program that included performances by the Mahanoy City Elementary Band, Emily Frye, Shannon Tiboni, Anne McCabe, Liam Borden, Saint Theresa's CCD Class, and the Mahanoy City Cheerleaders.
Yuengling Participating in "Hops & Vines for Hunger" Campaign
Yuengling's Gift Shop is currently participating in the Hops and Vines for Hunger Campaign. The campaign is a fun and creative way to draw attention to an important issue, helping feed those in need in our home state of Pennsylvania this holiday season and throughout the year. "Feeding Pennsylvania is...
