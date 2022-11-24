Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boston
‘This is a treat’: 7 takeaways as Celtics demolish Hornets, including Blake Griffin’s throwback night
The Celtics are a freight train right now. The Celtics continued their monstrous start to the season on Monday, demolishing the Hornets 140-105 to improve to 17-4. 1. Both the Celtics and Hornets were short-handed. The Celtics gave both Al Horford and Jaylen Brown the night off after their win over the Wizards on Monday, while the Hornets were missing LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier.
Mackage Launches NBA Experience in Collaboration With Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center
Mackage, the Montreal-based global outerwear company, has teamed up with the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center and Crosby Studios for the 2022-23 NBA season. Through a multiyear partnership, the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center have become Mackage’s first sports team partner, and the brand has tapped Crosby Studios to design interactive installations in the arena. More from WWDFendi CasaPhilosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2023 The partnership comes to life though an interactive pop-up featuring Mackage product displayed inside of a dramatic metallic locker room. The activation is open to fans for five consecutive games, from Nov. 27 though Dec. 4....
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Nov. 28
WAS Kyle Kuzma (back) – QUESTIONABLE. Kuzma missed his first game of the season Sunday. If he sits again, Will Barton ($4,300) will take on a larger role. Capela could return to action but is still listed as questionable. Onyeka Okongwu ($4,400) would start in Capela’s place if he sits.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 7
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors
The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
NBA
Magic Unable to Slow Down Sixers in Rematch Between Shorthanded Teams
Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, Franz Wagner scored 17 and Moe Wagner – playing in his second game of the season – had 12, but the Orlando Magic struggled to contain the Philadelphia 76ers during their 133-103 loss in a matchup between two injury-riddled teams on Sunday at Amway Center.
NBA
Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder
New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
"Proud Of How Our Guys Stick Together" | Jazz Begin Extended Homestand Against Chicago On Monday
When it comes to life in the NBA, one of the hardest things for players to accept is when they're traded. Not only are they uprooted from the home they knew, but they're also leaving behind the relationships they've built, all for an unknown. But, there is always a silver...
NBA
NBABet's 2 Best Bets From Saturday's Games
Four Saturday games, two Saturday bets. Today’s NBA slate doesn’t quite compare to Friday’s in terms of volume, but our NBA analysts are still looking to bet two of today’s games: Mavericks vs. Raptors and Lakers vs. Spurs. The Mavericks and Raptors have both had two days off since they last played on Wednesday, while the Lakers and Spurs are playing the second set of a back-to-back after they met on Friday night.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 21 to 27. This is the 19th Player of the Week honor in Antetokounmpo’s career and his second this season. Leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record last week,...
NBA
Pregame Post-Ups: The Latest on Tatum's Ankle
Jayson Tatum will miss tonight’s matchup with the Washington Wizards with a sprained left ankle. This absence comes after the star wing was listed as questionable Wednesday night due to the same issue. Despite the lingering ankle sprain, Tatum was able to play in both Wednesday’s and Friday’s victories....
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 7
We’re set for a fantasy-friendly Week 7 in terms of scheduling, as there is only one team with a two-game week after multiple squads were saddled with especially light schedules in Week 6. There’s a solid pool of four-game teams to choose from, and some players that have turned in particularly impressive performances lately are set to benefit from those full schedules.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Rockets
The Thunder traveled to Houston to face the Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back. The two youngest teams in the NBA faced off for the first time this season – both teams coming off a strong win the night before. As is usual in the NBA, Saturday...
NBA
Lakers Drop 143 Points in LeBron-Led Win Over Spurs
With their top defender scratched from the game just before tip-off, the Lakers turned their offensive firepower up to scorching, historic levels in a 143-138 barn-burning victory over San Antonio. LeBron James led the way with a season-high 39 points and 11 rebounds, as the Laker put up their highest-scoring...
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns helped off court with right calf strain
WASHINGTON (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn’t putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury isn’t...
NBA
Marcus Smart Receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award
Marcus Smart has collected several awards over the past year for his performance on the basketball court. On Monday, he earned some hardware for his efforts off the floor. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was recognized Monday for his impact in the community, receiving the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of October for his “ongoing support for pediatric cancer patients and commitment to creating access to opportunity for inner-city athletes.”
NBA
Road-weary Pistons, minus 4 starters, put up a fight but fall to Cavs
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 102-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. WEARY TRAVELERS – The first quarter of the season didn’t unfold as the Pistons might have hoped, but even as they opened 3-15 Dwane Casey saw glimmers of the growth he’s repeatedly said is the foremost goal for the season. That became more evident to the masses on the back end of a six-game road trip the Pistons wrapped up in Phoenix on Friday, the Pistons winning back to back games at tough venues in Denver and Utah and then pushing the Suns to the final minute despite missing four starters. They were still down four starters on Sunday when they returned, still a little groggy, to Little Caesars Arena the day after returning home, but the Pistons again played with more energy and confidence than might have been anticipated. They played perhaps their best defensive quarter of the season to take a 26-20 lead out of the gate and led for almost all of the first three-plus quarters. Cleveland, which was 3 of 21 from the 3-point line through three quarters, warmed up in the fourth, hitting 4 of its first 6 and finishing 8 of 28. The Pistons undermined their chance to upset the East’s current No. 3 seed by shooting 14 of 26 from the foul line. Their 5-17 record has come in the face of quite arguably the toughest road any NBA team has faced. Going into Sunday’s game, the Pistons had played teams with a collective winning percentage of .568, second in the league, and they’d played more games (22) than anyone but Utah (also 22) and more road games (13) than all but the Jazz (14).
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Wolves Monday in D.C. to close back-to-back
The Wizards have lost three straight games (two in Miami, one in Boston), but are now back home in Washington, D.C. hosting a talented Timberwolves team. Can they shift the momentum back in their direction? Here's everything you need to know as well as three things to watch for. WHERE:...
NBA
Jr. NBA Court of Leaders immerse themselves in history
The Jr. NBA Court of Leaders recently visited Washington, D.C., and participated in several activities and events that offered a wealth of knowledge and insight into important topics. Among the events they took in were a Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards home game, a tour of the White House and visits to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Knicks 127-123, Morant has triple-double
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 127-123 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Despite the Knicks dropping 40 points—including 17 points from Jalen Brunson—in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies battled wire-to-wire, sealing the game after three combined free throws from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the final minute.
Comments / 0