Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 102-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. WEARY TRAVELERS – The first quarter of the season didn’t unfold as the Pistons might have hoped, but even as they opened 3-15 Dwane Casey saw glimmers of the growth he’s repeatedly said is the foremost goal for the season. That became more evident to the masses on the back end of a six-game road trip the Pistons wrapped up in Phoenix on Friday, the Pistons winning back to back games at tough venues in Denver and Utah and then pushing the Suns to the final minute despite missing four starters. They were still down four starters on Sunday when they returned, still a little groggy, to Little Caesars Arena the day after returning home, but the Pistons again played with more energy and confidence than might have been anticipated. They played perhaps their best defensive quarter of the season to take a 26-20 lead out of the gate and led for almost all of the first three-plus quarters. Cleveland, which was 3 of 21 from the 3-point line through three quarters, warmed up in the fourth, hitting 4 of its first 6 and finishing 8 of 28. The Pistons undermined their chance to upset the East’s current No. 3 seed by shooting 14 of 26 from the foul line. Their 5-17 record has come in the face of quite arguably the toughest road any NBA team has faced. Going into Sunday’s game, the Pistons had played teams with a collective winning percentage of .568, second in the league, and they’d played more games (22) than anyone but Utah (also 22) and more road games (13) than all but the Jazz (14).

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO