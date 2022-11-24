Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Columbus brightens the holiday season with annual Christmas tree lighting
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Main Street made the season a little brighter with the annual Christmas tree lighting. With Covid dimming the last two years, the community was excited to have the event back. Some of Santa’s helpers came to pass out cookies and hot chocolate and Mrs....
wcbi.com
Starkville kicks off Christmas with first parade of the season
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Movie magic and Christmas magic combine in the first parade of the holiday season. Nearly 80 groups will kick off the season in Starkville with the annual Christmas parade. The famous Maroon band will lead the way through town. The Starkville Academy and Starkville High...
wcbi.com
12 Days of Christmas Contest
Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
wcbi.com
United Way looking to have their last 25 families adopted for Christmas
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The United Way is working to make sure the Grinch doesn’t steal Christmas. Every year the United Way sponsors an Adopt-A-Family program to help those in need have a Merry Christmas. With over 100 families on their list, they still have 25 left to...
wcbi.com
Car show raises donations for 5th annual Cruisin’ for Tots
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Engines were revving in Columbus Saturday for 3 different events all for one great cause. The Southern Cruisers Car Club had its 5th annual Crusin for Tots toy drive. Hot Rod owners showcased their cars to raise money and toy donations in partnership with the...
wcbi.com
Columbus police ask for help searching for missing teen
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Sophia Stennett was last seen just before midnight last night at her home in Columbus. She did not show up for school at Victory Christian this morning. Sophia is 5 feet 2...
wcbi.com
Columbus prepares to buy new radios for police department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police will soon be tuning into other Law Enforcement and Emergency Response units in the state. The city is getting ready to buy new radios for the police department. The new handheld and car-based units will be able to communicate with the statewide MS-WIN...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
wcbi.com
Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
wcbi.com
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for jails, shut ins and others
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff, enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. 9-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church. “Working very hard opening cans using a big can opener,” said...
wcbi.com
One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
wcbi.com
Pleasant Monday, severe storms Tuesday PM
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The week starts dry, but a potentially significant episode of severe weather could develop Tuesday. MONDAY: Expect lots of sunshine with a pleasant afternoon as highs reach the middle 60s. TUESDAY: While the day will start chilly in the 40s, significant returns of warm, humid...
wtva.com
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point shuts out Vicksburg to advance to seventh straight MHSAA title game
VICKSBURG — The distance between Vicksburg High and a dream come true was the last few yards in front of the end zone. It’s the same space West Point has owned and defended for seven years now and counting. Vicksburg failed to score on five trips inside West...
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
wcbi.com
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
