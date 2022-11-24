Fifty homes in South Cumminsville will be among the greenest in the city. The non-profit Working in Neighborhoods (WIN) is building a Net Zero Urban Village there. Twenty-five of the homes are new construction or renovation on vacant and foreclosed lots for first-time homebuyers who are between 80% and 120% of the Area Median Income. The other 25 are retrofits of existing homes owned by seniors in the neighborhood.

