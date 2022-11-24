Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton.
spectrumnews1.com
Rhinegeist Brewery hosts St. Vincent de Paul fundraiser as part of 'commitment to community'
CINCINNATI — Rhinegeist Brewery is serving more than just beer at its Over-the-Rhine taproom. It's providing opportunities for nonprofits and human services agencies across the greater Cincinnati region. The brewery is currently in the middle of its second annual winter coat drive to support the work of the...
Cincinnati tenants face eviction after new landlord says they owe thousands
Heirlooms of Cincinnati filed six eviction complaints in October and six more in November. Three residents owe $1,279 in back rent, according to the eviction filing in court records.
spectrumnews1.com
2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Crews on Monday rescued the injured pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a Maryland electricity transmission tower, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and leaving the aircraft dangling 10 stories off the ground. The plane crashed into...
wvxu.org
Net Zero Urban Village coming to South Cumminsville
Fifty homes in South Cumminsville will be among the greenest in the city. The non-profit Working in Neighborhoods (WIN) is building a Net Zero Urban Village there. Twenty-five of the homes are new construction or renovation on vacant and foreclosed lots for first-time homebuyers who are between 80% and 120% of the Area Median Income. The other 25 are retrofits of existing homes owned by seniors in the neighborhood.
WKRC
1 dead following Kennedy Heights crash
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a crash in Kennedy Heights early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Montgomery Road near Kennedy Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to a press release, a pickup truck was heading southwest when the driver lost control of...
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: 1 displaced following fire in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been displaced following a structure fire in West Price Hill Friday night. According to officials, units were dispatched to an apartment complex just before midnight after a resident reported smelling smoke in a neighboring apartment. On arrival, crews...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to...
WKRC
I-75 lane and ramp closures scheduled for Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Several temporary I-75 lane and ramp closures will take effect soon as part of the Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project. The project will involve the widening and reconstruction of I-75 from SR 126/Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to just south of I-275 in Cincinnati. This week expect...
WLWT 5
Report of multiple shooting victims at Amir Mini Mart in the West End
CINCINNATI — Report of a drive shooting at Amir Mini-Mart on Findlay Street in the West End. Reportedly two victims, one shot in the leg, the other with unidentified gunshot wound. Emergency crews responding to two locations, the mini-mart for one victim and Polar and Linn streets for the...
WLWT 5
Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building.
franklinohio.org
Rumpke Recycling Facility Update
"Early Wednesday morning, Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility sustained damage from a two-alarm fire that began in one of the paper bunkers on site. Thankfully, all employees were evacuated, and no one was injured. Fire crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the fire and our team is working diligently to investigate the cause, assess damage and plan necessary repairs.
WLWT 5
Police responding to a reported assault with injuries on South Ridge Drive in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to a reported assault with injuries on South Ridge Drive in College Hill.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash.
A Northern Kentucky pickleball tournament is giving back to the community
The Five Season Family Sports Club held their first-ever pickleball tournament this weekend. The event is raising money to help families in the Kenton County School District.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash, with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash, with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue in Westwood. Traffic obstructed. Lanes blocked.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 389 Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill. One of the vehicles driven by an off-duty police officer. Traffic disrupted.
These are the applicants to replace Greg Landsman on Cincinnati City Council
Greg Landsman vacated his seat on Cincinnati City Council after winning his Congressional race over Steve Chabot. Now city council needs to choose a replacement.
2 people shot in West End, 1 in critical condition
Two people were shot in West End around 8 p.m. One person is in critical condition, the other has non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were found at Linn and Poplar and Linn and Findlay Street.
