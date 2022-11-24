ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
spectrumnews1.com

2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Crews on Monday rescued the injured pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a Maryland electricity transmission tower, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and leaving the aircraft dangling 10 stories off the ground. The plane crashed into...
wvxu.org

Net Zero Urban Village coming to South Cumminsville

Fifty homes in South Cumminsville will be among the greenest in the city. The non-profit Working in Neighborhoods (WIN) is building a Net Zero Urban Village there. Twenty-five of the homes are new construction or renovation on vacant and foreclosed lots for first-time homebuyers who are between 80% and 120% of the Area Median Income. The other 25 are retrofits of existing homes owned by seniors in the neighborhood.
WKRC

1 dead following Kennedy Heights crash

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a crash in Kennedy Heights early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Montgomery Road near Kennedy Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to a press release, a pickup truck was heading southwest when the driver lost control of...
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati fire: 1 displaced following fire in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, one person has been displaced following a structure fire in West Price Hill Friday night. According to officials, units were dispatched to an apartment complex just before midnight after a resident reported smelling smoke in a neighboring apartment. On arrival, crews...
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to...
WLWT 5

Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood

CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
franklinohio.org

Rumpke Recycling Facility Update

"Early Wednesday morning, Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility sustained damage from a two-alarm fire that began in one of the paper bunkers on site. Thankfully, all employees were evacuated, and no one was injured. Fire crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the fire and our team is working diligently to investigate the cause, assess damage and plan necessary repairs.
WLWT 5

﻿Downed wires reported on ﻿﻿Deerfield Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 389 Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill. One of the vehicles driven by an off-duty police officer. Traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
