Alle-Kiski churches offer free turkey meals on Thanksgiving

Free turkey meals were flying out the door Thanksgiving morning at St. Mary’s Church in Freeport.

Four years ago, the parish began cooking, packaging and giving away Thanksgiving Day turkey meals with all the trimmings.

It’s a no-strings-attached outreach — just a free hot meal on America’s day of giving thanks — said St. Mary’s pastoral associate and volunteer Bill Girardi.

Demand was up by 25% this year, with 70 more meals requested, Girardi said.

“We’re just blessed to share our blessings with those that are alone or that cannot cook or provide themselves with a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Girardi said.

About 50 volunteers worked for two days in the kitchen at St. Mary’s, prepping 19 turkeys and sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, stuffing and dessert.

Dine-in returned again this year at St. Mary’s, and couple Pat and Robert Linhart of Buffalo Township enjoyed a quiet meal before their family planned to celebrate together the day after Thanksgiving, because of family logistics.

“We try and give them a donation, and they won’t even take it,” Pat Linhart said. “It’s just marvelous what they do.”

Her husband agreed.

“The food is good, and there’s plenty of it,” Robert Linhart said.

St. Mary’s partnered with Zion Methodist Church in Buffalo Township to make more than 250 turkey meals.

Lindsay Crawford of Buffalo Township was one of 25 volunteers helping Thursday.

Crawford brought her daughter Holly, and it was their first time volunteering on Thanksgiving.

“It’s important to help others, especially on a day like today. I want my daughter to learn to always show kindness and volunteering is a priority,” Crawford said.

Tarentum’s turkey tradition

At Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum, Pastor Robert Dayton said they expected to give out more than 130 meals.

Participants had a choice of takeout or in-person dining inside the basement-level social hall.

Decorative pumpkins with inspirational prayers served as table centerpieces.

Central Presbyterian began offering free turkey meals during the 1990s, and, for the 25 volunteers who prep for several days to make sure there’s enough food, it’s always been about the community.

“The covid restrictions are gone, but we’re not having as many people choosing the dine-in option. There’s more demand for takeout,” Dayton said.

Central Presbyterian volunteer John Kania worked in the kitchen and helped to cook 10 turkeys and prepare 30 pounds of mashed potatoes.

Diner Christine Train, 83, of Harrison enjoyed a hearty serving of food on Thanksgiving while meeting new friends.

“It’s very good. I’m hungry,” she said. “I wanted to be around people.”

Dayton praised the hard work of the community volunteers, including coordinator Dave Rankin, who make the event possible.

“It’s just part of our way of expressing our faith here. It’s just one of the things we’re supposed to do,” Dayton said.

Dine-in turkey time returns

Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church in Leechburg hosted more than 30 diners for in-person meals on Thanksgiving.

“I just felt it was time,” organizer Jamie Rimmel said. “It feels great to have people dining together again after the pandemic.”

Rimmel said demand for meals was up slightly from last year, by about 10 servings.

In total, volunteers distributed more than 160 turkey dinners.

Joyce Hanz | Tribune-Review

Volunteer Ryan Beatty of Vandergrift helped to deliver meals at the two high-rise senior living buildings in Leechburg.

“I help because it’s a family tradition,” Beatty said.

Beatty’s daughter, Brooklyn, 3, volunteered, helping to bag desserts for the takeout turkey meals.

“My favorite part was the cake,” Brooklyn said.