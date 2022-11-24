Read full article on original website
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
WIBW
Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives. For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is...
WIBW
Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
WIBW
Water main break to close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break will close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the City of Topeka says that southbound S. Kansas Ave. will be closed to traffic. It said the closure will start just north of the intersection of S. Kansas Ave. and Croix.
WIBW
Noon Noels set to return to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holiday music returns to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church this week. Noon Noels is an annual tradition. Pastor Sandra Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to this years series. In addition to music, lunch also returns to the program this year, after taking a break during the pandemic.
WIBW
Northern Shawnee Co. road to close for bridge project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in northern Shawnee Co. will close as crews continue a bridge project. Shawnee County says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, crews with the Public Works Department will close NW 78th St. between Highway 75 and Jennings Rd. County staff noted that the road closure...
WIBW
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
WIBW
Nativities & Noels displays the story of Christmas from around the world
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 11 years, Nativities & Noels has brought together faith communities from around the topeka area, showcasing the many different ways people display the Christmas story. Carol Christensen with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has been part of it from the start,...
WIBW
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
WIBW
School bus-car collision results in no injuries Monday morning in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in a school bus-car collision early Monday in a south Topeka neighborhood, authorities said. The collision was reported around 6:57 a.m. Monday near S.E. 43rd Terrace and Grand Oaks Avenue. The location was in a neighborhood just northeast of S.W. 45th and...
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 in Leavenworth County. The location was about a mile east of the Tonganoxie exit.
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
WIBW
Jackson Co. bridge repair project creates Shawnee Co. detour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge repair project in Jackson Co. has created the need for a detour in Shawnee Co. Shawnee County staff indicate that on Monday, Nov. 28, the Jackson Co. Road and Bridge Department will close the bridge at East Rd. near 102nd for about two weeks.
WIBW
I-70 to close in both directions at different times first weekend of December
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 will close in both directions at different points during the first weekend of December. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will alternate closures of westbound and eastbound lanes on I-70 through downtown Topeka the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4 - weather permitting. It said each direction of the interstate will close for a single day between 5 a.m. and whenever work is completed.
WIBW
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
WIBW
Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Little Apple Toyota gifts $20,000 to community organizations
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan dealership presented checks to two community organizations Monday. Little Apple Toyota welcomed Rock Creek Recreation Monday evening, handing them a $10,000 check. The folks from Little Apple Toyota were also at the Rock Creek USD 323 District Office earlier in the day, where they presented another $10,000 check to Caring Community Foundation.
