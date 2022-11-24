TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 will close in both directions at different points during the first weekend of December. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will alternate closures of westbound and eastbound lanes on I-70 through downtown Topeka the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4 - weather permitting. It said each direction of the interstate will close for a single day between 5 a.m. and whenever work is completed.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO