ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Police arrest man, still searching for 18-year-old in connection with fatal Omaha shooting

By LUNA STEPHENS Omaha World-Herald
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha man charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in death of motorcyclist

OMAHA — A 36-year-old Omaha man was charged Monday in Douglas County with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist. Miguel Penalosa is accused of causing the death of Joseph M. Zadina Jr. in a Sept. 26 crash at the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Penalosa also was charged with driving with a suspended license.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Alvo fire chief sentenced to probation for embezzlement

A former fire chief in Alvo was sentenced Monday to two years' probation for three misdemeanor charges in connection with the embezzlement of nearly $18,000. Benjamin A. Glantz, 38, reached a plea agreement with Cass County prosecutors after repaying $17,965. Glantz first was charged with felony theft of over $5,000,...
ALVO, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Only light snow expected in Lincoln, but winter weather advisory posted for Tuesday

Lincoln once again has a chance for its first measurable snow of the season, but it's the risk of freezing drizzle that could mess with the Tuesday commute. The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for most of Nebraska, including Lancaster County. In Lincoln, the advisory extends from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

A second chance for Dana campus brings second chances at life for others

OMAHA — Jacob Whitney wasn't too sure about moving with his young son to an apartment on a largely empty former college campus in Blair. But Whitney, who had aged out of foster care and experienced homelessness and small-time troubles with the law, knew he needed a change. Now...
BLAIR, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy