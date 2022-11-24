Police arrest man, still searching for 18-year-old in connection with fatal Omaha shooting

Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha man charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in death of motorcyclist
OMAHA — A 36-year-old Omaha man was charged Monday in Douglas County with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist. Miguel Penalosa is accused of causing the death of Joseph M. Zadina Jr. in a Sept. 26 crash at the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Penalosa also was charged with driving with a suspended license.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA — An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest last week to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Alvo fire chief sentenced to probation for embezzlement
A former fire chief in Alvo was sentenced Monday to two years' probation for three misdemeanor charges in connection with the embezzlement of nearly $18,000. Benjamin A. Glantz, 38, reached a plea agreement with Cass County prosecutors after repaying $17,965. Glantz first was charged with felony theft of over $5,000,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sheriff-elect and former chief dug up dirt for disgraced Dodge County attorney. What's next?
OMAHA -- Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor civil rights conspiracy for cajoling his law enforcement buddies into digging into records of his estranged wife’s new boyfriend and keeping tabs on him. After that plea, the question remained: Will any of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Only light snow expected in Lincoln, but winter weather advisory posted for Tuesday
Lincoln once again has a chance for its first measurable snow of the season, but it's the risk of freezing drizzle that could mess with the Tuesday commute. The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for most of Nebraska, including Lancaster County. In Lincoln, the advisory extends from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pledge that streetcar project will be built without taxpayer dollars may no longer be guaranteed
The announcement of an Omaha streetcar project earlier this year came with an assurance from city officials that taxpayer dollars would not be used to help cover the multimillion-dollar venture. As the city considers its bond options to fund the project, that may no longer be guaranteed. Next month, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A second chance for Dana campus brings second chances at life for others
OMAHA — Jacob Whitney wasn't too sure about moving with his young son to an apartment on a largely empty former college campus in Blair. But Whitney, who had aged out of foster care and experienced homelessness and small-time troubles with the law, knew he needed a change. Now...
