ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s perilous bid to censor your doctor’s advice

By Jacob Sullum
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsmAe_0jMj8vid00

The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), which Columbia legal scholar Philip Hamburger founded in 2017, cheekily describes itself as “a civil libertarian alternative to the ACLU that actually cares about the rights in the Constitution.” It therefore may seem surprising that two California chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union have joined the NCLA in opposing a new California law that expands the state medical board’s authority to discipline doctors for “unprofessional conduct.”

That alliance is less surprising once you read AB 2098 , which threatens to punish physicians for sharing COVID-19 “misinformation” with their patients. The law, which is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, defines “misinformation” as advice “contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus” — an open invitation to suppression of constitutionally protected speech.

In a federal lawsuit it filed this month on behalf of five California physicians, the NCLA argues that AB 2098 is unconstitutionally vague and inconsistent with the First Amendment. The Justice Legal Center (JLC), which is representing two other doctors, makes similar claims in a lawsuit it filed last month.

The Southern and Northern California chapters of the ACLU concur in a brief they recently filed in support of the JLC’s lawsuit. They say AB 2908, which the JLC calls the “Physician Censorship Law,” is gratuitous and unconstitutional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxChJ_0jMj8vid00
The Southern and Northern California chapters of the ACLU concur in a brief they recently filed in support of the JLC’s lawsuit. They say AB 2908, which the JLC calls the “Physician Censorship Law,” is gratuitous and unconstitutional.

Legislators who supported AB 2908 said they were worried that doctors might prescribe ineffective and potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19. But existing regulations already give California’s medical board the authority to take action against doctors for “gross negligence,” “repeated negligent acts,” “incompetence,” and “any act involving dishonesty or corruption.”

California courts “have long interpreted the types of conduct the Legislature was concerned about — such as failing to provide patients with sufficient information to make informed health choices, committing medical fraud, and providing patients with medically inappropriate treatment — as falling under” that rule, the ACLU brief notes. “Indeed, when considering AB 2098, the Legislature acknowledged that the [medical board] was ‘already fully capable of bringing an accusation against a physician for this type of misconduct.’ ”

The new law, by contrast, makes physicians subject to discipline for sharing their honest opinions regarding COVID-19 if the medical board thinks they deviate from the “scientific consensus,” a term the law does not define. That nebulous standard poses a due process problem, since the law does not give doctors fair notice of which conduct it reaches. It also poses a free speech problem, since it encourages self-censorship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOk1Y_0jMj8vid00
That alliance is less surprising once you read AB 2098, which threatens to punish physicians for sharing COVID-19 “misinformation” with their patients.
Shutterstock

Given the “ambiguities” inherent in the state’s new definition of unprofessional conduct, the ACLU brief says, “physicians will be loath to speak their minds and share their opinions with patients about a rapidly evolving disease with many unknowns. At any point, the State could determine that a physician has violated AB 2098 [by] sharing an unconventional opinion and go after their medical license.”

While some unconventional opinions may amount to quackery, others may ultimately be vindicated. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conventional wisdom on subjects such as intubation of patients , the utility of cloth face masks , isolation periods , and the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing virus transmission has shifted repeatedly in response to emerging evidence.

In addition to violating doctors’ freedom of speech, AB 2098 undermines that discovery process . It tells skeptical physicians to keep their mouths shut, lest they endanger their licenses and livelihoods by candidly sharing their opinions.

When he signed AB 2098 into law at the end of September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged that legislative responses to COVID-19 “misinformation” could have a “chilling effect” on conversations between physicians and patients. But he claimed the bill was “narrowly tailored” to cover doctors “acting with malicious intent” or “clearly deviating from the required standard of care.”

If that were true, the law would be redundant. But, contrary to Newsom’s wishful thinking, the law will be enforced as written, and that prospect should alarm anyone who actually cares about the rights in the Constitution.

Twitter: @jacobsullum

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Republicans in Arizona county refuse to certify 2022 election

Republican officials in one Arizona county said Monday they will not certify the 2022 election results that have Democrats winning races for governor, US Senate and other statewide offices — setting up a showdown with the Democratic secretary of state and governor-elect, who vowed to sue if the deadline was missed. Two Republican members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted to delay certifying the results amid claims that the county’s voting machines weren’t properly accredited — even though state election officials have said they have provided proof that they are. “In that group’s opinion, the secretary [of state] has not...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

‘Profile in courage’ – Gov. Hochul vetoes dozens of bills now that election is over

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has unleashed a spigot of gubernatorial rejection over the past week after going 11 months without vetoing a single standalone bill passed by the state Legislature this year. Records show her issuing at least 51 vetoes since the Nov. 8 election after refusing to take a stance on many touchy issues while courting support from voters and Albany Democrats as Republican challenger Lee Zeldin was breathing down her neck. Hochul critics say her decision to keep her veto pen in the drawer until after the election highlights a lack of political backbone, especially on hot topics like...
New York Post

Two bills newly elected Gov. Hochul needs to act on ASAP— to show she’ll do right by New Yorkers

Gov. Kathy Hochul has begun to sign-or-veto hundreds of bills she left until after the election, yet two she’s yet to act on are no-brainers: vetoing a costly expansion of the state’s wrongful-death law and restoring the comptroller’s role in vetting contracts in advance. Before Thanksgiving, Hochul vetoed dozens of bills (many of them efforts to micromanage her) and signed others, including one to freeze new permits for cryptocurrency mining at old fossil-fuel plants for two years. Given crypto’s general dubiousness right now, that’s hard to complain about, but the green reasoning behind it is beyond dubious: Will Albany now...
New York Post

‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again

A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Adopted as a child, Texas woman Elizabeth Groff is now helping others find hope at Christmas

There was a time in her life when Elizabeth Groff, born in Ukraine, felt completely absent of hope and love. Living in an orphanage with no family at all, she felt forgotten and alone. But a single yet significant act of giving at Christmastime — involving a shoebox full of toys, sent and distributed by people who didn’t even know her — sparked a light in the darkness of her young life. “There was nothing I had to prove to receive this shoebox gift, nothing I had to do to earn it,” she told Fox News Digital in an email about her life.  “Through this act of unconditional...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Ex-Virginia state trooper shot dead after kidnapping teen and murdering her family: police

A former Virginia state trooper allegedly kidnapped a California teenage girl he had been catfishing online — after murdering her family, according to police. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove more than 2,500 miles across the country to Riverside to meet the teen Friday. Edwards then allegedly killed the girl’s grandparents and mom and set fire to her home, before taking off with the victim. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tracked down Edwards and fatally shot him later that day, according to law enforcement. The juvenile victim who was found with Edwards was unharmed and taken into protective custody...
RIVERSIDE, CA
New York Post

Brett Favre files motion to dismiss Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Brett Favre filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought against him by the state of Mississippi connected with the state’s welfare scandal. The motion was filed Monday afternoon on Favre’s behalf by attorney Eric Herschmann in the circuit court of Hinds County in Mississippi’s first judicial district. “Brett Favre has done nothing wrong. MDHS [Mississippi Department of Human Services] does not and cannot allege that he did, and its claims against him and his company must be dismissed,” the motion begins. “It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi and national celebrity, in an effort to deflect responsibility for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New York Post

Feds let MTA cut regulatory corner to open LIRR terminal by year’s end

A new Long Island Rail Road station can open at Grand Central Terminal next month after the feds granted a waiver to a safety regulation requiring a specific technology that prevents train crashes, but which LIRR leaders say is redundant, The Post has learned. The feds are allowing the “East Side Access” tunnel — which takes trains from Long Island to Midtown — to open without the installation of “hazard detector” tech that automatically stops Amtrak trains before they can inadvertently get on the tracks at the new $11 billion “Grand Central Madison” terminal. Local officials say the tech is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Gosselin ‘happy and at peace’ in new downsized North Carolina life

Kate Gosselin has drastically changed her life after moving from a nearly 24-acre, 7,300 square-foot home in Pennsylvania to a .88-acre, 3,560 square-feet modest house in North Carolina. An insider told The Post, the “Kate Plus 8” alum “is very happy and at peace” in her new downsized lifestyle, adding that at the moment she has no plans to return to reality television. The news comes after her estranged son, Collin, recently addressed his lack of relationship with his mom, which he says started even before he was institutionalized for behavioral issues in early 2018. “Even before [being] there, I...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Rookie Zonovan Knight sparks Jets offense in NFL debut: ‘Juicy as a runner’

The Jets had a different look at running back on Sunday.  Rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight made his NFL debut and impressed with 69 rushing yards on 14 carries and three more catches for 34 yards. Knight surely earned himself more opportunities with his performance.  “I think everyone saw Bam had some fresh legs,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said, “he was juicy as a runner, getting north and south. …. He gets north and south quick, so he’s a one-cut runner, which is kind of the staple of our scheme, and he played fast, he played physical, lot of effort to gain yards...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy