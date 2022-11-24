ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RPD is trying to track down three men they say stole from the Apple store in south Reno. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday at the store at Summit Mall. Police say they went into the store and started grabbing as much merchandise as...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Respond to Overdose on Sawyer Way in Sparks

Multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to a possible fentanyl exposure incident on Sawyer Way in Sparks. Sparks Police have confirmed that three people were found unconscious, and were believed to have overdosed on fentanyl. The three individuals were transported to a local hospital and are doing ok now. Officials...
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police seek man who broke into apartment

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 11:25 a.m. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect, wanted in connection with the apartment burglary. Original Story - Sparks Police are investigating a break-in at an apartment on the...
SPARKS, NV
ABC10

Injuries reported in crash involving truck near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A crash that left a semitruck in an embankment shut down traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee Saturday morning, CHP Truckee said in a Facebook post. Authorities shut down traffic on eastbound I-80 at Hirschdale Road after the crash which happened on Floriston Way. Injuries...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Reno Police Say Missing Woman Found

---- The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old woman. Her name is Sandra Hendrix. She is 5'4 and weighs 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Sandra was last seen on November 23, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. Police say she was at...
RENO, NV
Fox40

Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery

PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem

We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph

STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Eastbound I-80 near Stateline reopens after big rig crash

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig crash along eastbound Interstate-80 near Floriston on Saturday forced a closure of the roadway at Hirschdale Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee Office. CHP said that the truck and trailer went over an embankment near Floriston Way, near the community of Floriston and injuries are being […]
FLORISTON, CA
Record-Courier

The Nov. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A motorist survived a dip in the East Fork off Highway 88 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a Subaru went off the highway and into the river. A deputy on scene helped him to shore. One of the few instances when not having much water in the river is a good thing.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
ABC10

The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
NEVADA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow

Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
RENO, NV
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY FOR. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. *...
RENO, NV

