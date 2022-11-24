Effective: 2022-11-28 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Strongest winds along the desert slopes of the mountains into adjacent desert areas and in the northern Coachella Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO