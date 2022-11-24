Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:56:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley COLD AIR MOVING INTO THE AREA WILL BRING FREEZE UP ON STREAMS AND WATERWAYS IN THE ANCHORAGE BOWL AND THE MAT-SU VALLEY Recent cold conditions have caused area rivers and streams to increase water levels due to freeze-up. Localized bankfull conditions to minor flooding with buildup of bank ice is possible along smaller creeks and streams. River levels will stop increasing when ice cover is more complete upstream.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast, Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-29 15:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast; Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast; Northeastern Brooks Range Siginifcant Snow Possible Wednesday Into Thursday A strong weather system in Russia will move east across the North Slope Wednesday and Wednesday night. This is expected to bring 4-8 inches of snow to most of the Eastern North Slope Wednesday through Thursday, with as much as a foot possible along the North Slopes of the Eastern Brooks Range. Snow is expected to taper off on Thursday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-29 15:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Siginifcant Snow Possible Wednesday And Wednesday Night A strong weather system in Russia will move east across the Interior on Wednesday and Wednesday night. This is expected to bring 3-7 inches of snow to most of the Eastern Interior Wednesday and Wednesday night, including the Fairbanks area. As much as a foot of snow is possible along the North Slopes of the Alaska Range from Denali Park West. Snow is expected to taper off on Thursday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-30 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Visibility less than one quarter mile possible at times. Winds gusting to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are expected late Tuesday night.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron Island, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG ALONG THE LOWER TEXAS COAST THIS EVENING Surface observations and satellite images indicate that fog has developed along the portions of Lower Texas Coast this evening. Reported visibilities have been somewhat variable, but generally ranging from 1 to 3 miles, but with a few locations will see dense fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile at times. Be sure to drive with caution by using your low beam headlights and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
High Surf Warning issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 15:38:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-27 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Kauai North; Kohala; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI AND NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF LANAI THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY .A large north-northeast (010-040 degrees) swell will slowly diminish tonight and Sunday. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along North facing shores, and waves up to 15 feet along East facing shores. Waves up to 15 feet along West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.
Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.8 feet on 05/31/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.8 Sat 5 pm CST 18.8 9.2 6.6
Winter Storm Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-30 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Visibility less than one quarter mile possible at times. Winds gusting to 50 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 3 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are expected late Tuesday night in the Bering Strait. Winds will be less severe and visibility not as low over St Lawrence Island.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 13:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 18:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County Brief heavy snow will continue across northern Lander and Eureka counties until 6PM tonight A band of moderate to heavy snow will continue across portions of northern Lander and Eureka counties. Visibilities of one-half mile or less will be possible in the heaviest showers. This will lead to a quick half inch of snow on roadways, which will cause very slick and hazardous driving conditions. If driving along routes in the above area, please use caution. Reduce speed and use low beams in the heaviest snow. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Only very light snow is expected this evening. The winter storm warning will be allowed to expire at 5 PM MST.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 19:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to slowly fall while remaining within Minor Flood Stage well into this week. Residents and interests along the river should expect continuing Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Water encroaches on low lying roads, also pool enclosures and patios in the Stone Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Monday was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.9 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Sanford 5.5 5.9 Mon 7 pm 5.8 5.7 5.6 5.6 5.5
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 19:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-02 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to slowly fall while remaining within Minor Flood Stage through at least mid-week, before falling into Action Stage by late week. Residents and interests along the river should expect continuing Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1000 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Docks and piers are completely submerged at Pier 44 Marina. Many docks are partially submerged at Hontoon Landing Marina. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Monday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening and continue falling to 3.8 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Deland 4.0 4.2 Mon 7 pm 4.1 4.0 4.0 3.9 3.8
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-30 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected with blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Visibility less than one quarter mile possible at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are expected late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Barron, Polk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Barron; Polk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-30 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 6 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts may form. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are expected late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph across exposed higher terrain. * WHERE...Mountains in eastern Curry County and Josephine County above 3000 feet. This includes Bear Camp Road. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday night. Snow levels will start out near 4000 to 4500 feet, lowering to 3000 feet by late Wednesday evening. Snow levels may lower further down to 2000 feet Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kodiak Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:56:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-28 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kodiak Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON Snowfall is starting to taper off across Kodiak Island and will continue to do so through this evening.
High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Valdez and Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold air, an upper-level shortwave, and strong winds in the upper atmosphere will combine and allow for high winds to develop this evening and gradually decrease Tuesday evening.
