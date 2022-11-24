Effective: 2022-11-29 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Barron; Polk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO